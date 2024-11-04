3 Cowboys players who shouldn't be on the roster after the NFL trade deadline
The Cowboys are three and a half games behind the division leader, Washington Commanders. After a 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, their chances for a fourth consecutive postseason berth are dwindling.
The Cowboys' sideline appears to be in despair after their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, reportedly said, "We ... suck." on the sidelines during Sunday's game. In recent news, Prescott is expected to miss "several weeks" due to a hamstring injury, according to Adam Schefter.
Despite the return of Prescott, Parsons, Lawrence, and others, the Cowboys' season cannot be salvaged. This was evident at the start of the season. Coaching, their system, and team chemistry are lacking.
With Prescott missing critical weeks, CeeDee Lamb nursing a shoulder injury, and Mike McCarthy throwing tantrums, all signs point to a change within the Cowboys organization. In light of this potential shift, three players should be dealt away before the NFL trade deadline.
3 Cowboys who should be traded by the NFL trade deadline on November 5th.
OG Zack Martin
The offensive line is a crucial part of a team's success, and many NFL teams are missing that interior piece. Future Hall of Famer Zack Martin would significantly address this need. Despite not being in his prime, his presence, leadership, and experience would benefit a contender and provide the Cowboys with extensive draft capital and potential cap relief.
After his training camp holdout, Martin signed a 2-year, $36,850,000 restructured contract with the Cowboys. He now has one year left on his contract, as he may consider retirement during the off-season. Given this possibility, it would be wise to secure some kind of investment in your future Hall of Famer.
The seven-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro, and nine-time Pro Bowler deserves a chance at a Super Bowl.
CB Jourdan Lewis
Jourdan Lewis has stepped up in the absence of DaRon Bland, Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and several others on the defensive side of the ball. With them missing, he has helped lead this unit alongside linebacker Eric Kendricks.
He's been one of the consistent performers on a struggling defense, dominating in run support and pass coverage. He has solid coverage awareness, arrives at catch points, and plays with a high motor. Trading him would hurt the team even more, but his value is significant in the trade market as of now.
In 2024, he has racked in 32 tackles (19 solo), three pass break ups and one fumble recovery with a 78.2 coverage grade. Quality and experienced play from cornerbacks is hard to come by this late in the season. Lewis could give contenders a chance to either upgrade or have a solid replacement for an injured player or depth.
In March, he received a one-year contract extension, making him a free agent next off-season. With the Cowboys aiming for a change throughout the season, receiving something for him would be beneficial.
QB Trey Lance
The purpose of a Trey Lance trade would be to acquire draft capital and move on from Lance, who thought he could potentially succeed in Dallas. Cowboys' recent history of drafting hasn't been successful, and the more quantity of draft picks could bring in more quality players.
There are multiple young or quarterback-needy teams that could be potentially willing to trade a late Day 3 pick for Lance. The teams in question include the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders, among others.
With Dak Prescott sidelined for multiple weeks, the team will need a backup for Cooper Rush. There are more affordable and better options available in free agency, including Ryan Tannehill.