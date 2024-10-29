3 D'Angelo Russell trades Lakers can devise to fix lone weak point in the starting lineup
The Los Angeles Lakers have raced out to an impressive 3-1 start, thanks to the prolific play of their dynamic duo, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and newly hired head coach J.J. Redick.
Under Redick, the Lakers' offense looks more fluid than ever, with several players having bought into the former sharpshooter's offensive philosophy. This approach has led to some significant wins against some of the top teams in the West, like the Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.
However, despite the promising start, not everything is perfect in Los Angeles. Early success has somewhat overshadowed D'Angelo Russell's early struggles. Russell has struggled to find his place in the new-look Lakers offense, which may raise long-term concerns about his future in the city of Angels.
Russell has been an integral part of the Lakers, especially after a strong season last year, averaging 18.0 points per game and 6.3 assists.
The star guard has significant trade value. Despite Redick debunking any trade rumors, the Lakers can still benefit from making a splash by moving off Russell.
Utah Jazz
Coming into the regular season, Salt Lake City made a lot of noise about several players on its roster and whether they were available via trade.
The Jazz can still possibly make a trade to aid them in their quest to rebuild, potentially centering around a package that would bring Walker Kessler to Los Angeles for D'Angelo Russell.
Reports today indicated that the Lakers were interested in acquiring the solid backup big man and it would make sense.
For the Jazz, Russell can provide another steady, quality guard and a potential trade piece for more draft picks. Utah might also be able to pull a future first-round pick from the Lakers in the deal, or a young player like Max Christie or Jalen Hood-Schifino.
For the Lakers, Kessler would solid backup big man, who can play minutes behind Anthony Davis and ensure that there's always a defensive anchor in the middle of the floor.
Portland Trail Blazers
From SLC to the PDX, the Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of what could be a lengthy rebuild after trading Damian Lillard a few years back.
They have an exciting roster with a combination of younger and older players. A trade that would open up minutes for their younger players, such as Scoot Henderson and Donovan Clingan, would benefit them.
Though it might be a risk to take on Rusell's contract, the Blazers get a quality veteran guard or a piece they can flip for draft picks,
Meanwhile, the Lakers could acquire an elite shooter like Anfernee Simons or even a two-way slasher like Jerami Grant, adding another quality scorer to their roster.
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat seem like an odd choice, given their roster construction. Given their need to stay in the mix at the top of the East and hope to keep Jimmy Butler, a potential trade for Russell would make plenty of sense, considering both sides' hunger for a championship.
Russell not only helps them stay competitive in a tough eastern conference but is a proven upgrade over Terry Rozier and could bolster the Heat's backcourt and enhance their playoff aspirations. Meanwhile, the Lakers get back a plethora of young and older players who can help them stay competitive
Meanwhile, the Lakers could get back a mix of veterans who can help with depth. Something like Alec Burks, Josh Richardson and Duncan Robinson for D'Angelo Russell and Cam Reddish might work for both sides.