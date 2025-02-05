3 dark horse Champions League contenders
You would have to go back to Jose Mourinho's Porto team of the 2003/04 season to find the last dark horse that went on to win the Champions League. Mourinho's side upset Manchester United in the last 16 and then went on to beat AS Monaco in the final in Gelsenkirchen. That tournament announced Mourinho to the world stage of soccer, and he became the manager of Chelsea in the Premier League the following season.
Since Mourninho's Porto, only the top clubs from England, Italy, Spain and Germany have won the Champions League. It is European soccer's most prestigious competition, which makes it unlikely that a dark horse would succeed in it. However, here are three teams that could emulate the Porto side of 2004.
Bayer Leverkusen
Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen got to the final of the Europa League last season. They came unstuck against an Atalanta side and an inspired Ademola Lookman — who scored a hat-trick. Leverkusen still won the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal that campaign. However, they would love to go one better in European competition and win the Champions League this campaign.
Leverkusen have shaken off their nickname of 'Neverkusen' with their success last season. They were called this by rival supporters as they always seemed to come up short — including in the Champions League. The Bundesliga side got to the final in 2002, where they faced Real Madrid. However, they lost 2-1 at Hampden Park due to a wonder goal from Zinedine Zidane.
Alonso is destined to manage his former club, Real Madrid, one day. The Champions League is the most important trophy for Los Blancos, so the manager needs to prove that he has the capabilities of winning it. Leverkusen finished in the top eight of the league phase this season. However, they will face a tricky last-16 tie as they could face Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Celtic.
LOSC Lille
Lille have already proved that they can beat the best teams in Europe when they defeated Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this season. Jonathan David scored from the penalty to see off Los Blancos at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The Canadian has been in hot form this campaign and has been linked with a move away from the French side.
The Ligue 1 team have a very good roster that includes England international Angel Gomes. They also have Kylian Mbappe's brother Ethan. Right now, Ethan is doing better in the Champions League, as his Lille side has made it to the round of 16 by finishing in the top eight. Mbappe is still yet to win the Champions League, and his Real Madrid side has to face Manchester City in the playoffs. Lille will play Club Brugge, Atalanta, Sporting CP or Borussia Dortmund next.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa have history in the competition as they won the European Cup - what the Champions League used to be called - in the 1981–82 season. They defeated Bayern Munich in the final in Rotterdam that day. Villa have also already defeated Bayern in the league phase this season — thanks to a goal from Jhon Duran.
Duran has since been sold to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. However, Villa still had an excellent transfer window. They surprised many when they signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United. If the England forward can return to his best form then he could be a star at Villa Park.
Unai Emery's side also recruited Marco Asensio on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. Asensio won the Champions League three times when he was at Real Madrid. His experience will be invaluable to Villa.
Villa were drawn alongside Lille, so they will also face either Club Brugge, Atalanta, Sporting CP or Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.