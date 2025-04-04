3 dark horse NHL teams to watch in 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs once they clinch berth

There are several powerhouse contenders aiming to make a run in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and others are among these contenders. But every year, there’s the possibility of an upset in the first round and a magic run by an under-the-radar team. There’s the possibility of the Stanley Cup winner not being one of the biggest contenders but instead being a dark horse.

Two years ago, the Florida Panthers were a perfect example of a dark horse team. They entered the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, the very last spot. They pulled off an upset in the first round and went on to make an incredible run.

The 2022-23 Panthers were hot at the right time. They made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights. Although they didn’t win the Cup, they certainly made a statement. The following year, as the reigning Eastern Conference champions, they went all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals again. This time, they came away with the Cup.

As the 2024-25 NHL regular season winds down and the playoff picture takes firmer shape, which teams are looking like dark horses?

3. Ottawa Senators

In the Eastern Conference, the Ottawa Senators are a dark horse. This is a young team with a lot to prove. They’re good, but other teams are better. They’re not going to be the favorite in a playoff series, but with elements such as strong goaltending and solid defensive play, the Senators have a shot at an upset.

With just seven games remaining, the Senators are in line to earn the first wild card spot in the east. They are five points up on the Montreal Canadiens. The Senators haven’t clinched yet, but they aim to lock up WC1 while several teams below them are still fighting for WC2. Their first round opponent isn’t set, as the Tampa Bay Lightning or Florida Panthers could still beat the Toronto Maple Leafs out for the Atlantic Division title. But right now, the Senators line up to play the Maple Leafs, who have won just one playoff series in the past eight seasons.

The Senators have missed the playoffs for seven straight seasons. Their last playoff appearance was in 2017 when they lost in the Conference Finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Senators have never won the Stanley Cup. It will be exciting to see this team get back in the playoffs.

2. Los Angeles Kings

This year, the Western Conference is stacked compared to the Eastern Conference. Therefore, the Los Angeles Kings are not being talked about as much as other powerhouse teams in the west, like the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers. Yet, the Kings are absolutely a threat. They can hang tough with the contenders, as proven by beating the Jets three times this year. The Kings play a physical game and are well-balanced throughout their lineup.

The Kings are currently second in the Pacific Division. Their playoff seed is not locked yet; the three divisional spots are tight between the Vegas Golden Knights, the Kings and the Oilers. As of now, the Kings will face the Oilers in the first round. The Oilers made the Stanley Cup Finals last year. They’ve knocked the Kings out three years in a row, so it feels like the Kings are due to pull off an upset.

2014 was the last time the Kings won the Cup. That’s also the last time they won a playoff series. Since 2015, the Kings have missed the playoffs five times and have lost in the first round five times. Could this be the year they make a run?

1. St. Louis Blues

Talk about getting hot at the right time. The St. Louis Blues are scorching right now. They’re on an incredible 11-game winning streak. This tied their franchise record for longest winning streak. With this incredible momentum as the playoffs approach, the Blues are the top dark horse team to watch in the playoffs.

The Blues missed the playoffs the last two seasons. They last won the Cup in 2019. Although they have not officially clinched a playoff berth, it is imminent. They’re currently in position to lock up a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The remaining games will determine if they get WC1 or WC2. They are two points ahead of the Minnesota Wild, but Minnesota has a game in hand.

Notably, the Blues have some tough matchups coming up. They play the Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers in their next three games. These top powerhouse teams are threats to the winning streak, but these games are a good measure of how the Blues will stack up against Stanley Cup contenders. The Blues are a team that could do something special in the playoffs.

One of these three teams might make an incredible run in the Stanley Cup playoffs.