3 Demarcus Lawrence replacements the Cowboys can't afford to ignore

Dallas faces a pivotal 2025 offseason, with many tough decisions surrounding the roster. One of the most pressing concerns revolves around the potential departure of DeMarcus Lawrence, their veteran defensive end and long-time cornerstone of the defensive line. The Cowboys’ defense was their backbone at one point and replacing Lawrence, should he leave, will be no easy task.

Allowing Lawrence to walk frees up cap space as the Cowboys have plenty of roster holes to fill. However, the Cowboys must be strategic in pursuing free agents. Three players who come to mind and could step in to replace Lawrence are Josh Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Matt Judon.

Impact of Demarcus Lawrence’s departure

DeMarcus Lawrence has been a mainstay of this Cowboys' defensive front for over a decade. However, his impact in recent years has been limited by injuries and declining production. Should the team move on from Lawrence, they'd lose a key pass-rusher and all-around versatile defensive lineman, putting pressure on the Cowboys' front office to find a suitable replacement.

During the 2024 season, Lawrence struggled to stay on the field, appearing in only 4 games. He posted three sacks and 14 tackles, far below his previous Pro Bowl standards. While his production has waned, his knack for setting the edge against the run remains elite when healthy. His combination of football, IQ and physicality makes him a tough presence to replace.

Beyond statistics, Lawrence’s leadership has been invaluable. He’s been a mentor to younger defenders, helping shape the culture of this Cowboys’ defense. Replacing his production is one thing but finding a free agent who can also bring experience and leadership to the locker room is critical. While Lawrence will be 33 by the start of next season, replacing his stats and physical attributes is one thing, but replacing intangibles like leadership and wisdom is another.

Josh Sweat: A proven playmaker

If the Cowboys are looking for a player who can seamlessly plug into their system, Josh Sweat is a top-tier option. He’ll be 28 years old in March but Sweat has entered his prime and has a proven track record as a disruptive force off the edge. Sweat likely still has three to four high-level years left in him as one of the best at his position.

In 2024, Sweat recorded eight sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits, proving to be one of the most consistent edge rushers in the league. His ability to pressure the QB and close running lanes makes him one of the more appealing options. Sweat can also stand up or play with his hand in the dirt coming off the edge.

Sweat’s explosive first step and versatility would be perfect lined up opposite Micah Parsons. As a quick and flexible edge defender, he could slot into the Cowboy's rotation without skipping a beat. Combining Sweat with Parsons would create a nightmare for opposing offensive lines.

Dayo Odeyingbo: An emerging talent

For a cost-effective yet high-upside option, Dayo Odeyingbo is worth serious consideration. At just 25 years old, Odeyingbo offers the perfect blend of raw talent and untapped potential, making him an intriguing long-term investment.

Odeyingbo has been a breakout player over the past two years, tallying 11 sacks and 16 tackles for loss over that time with the Indianapolis Colts. His improvement year-over-year shows he's only scratched the surface of his abilities. Despite his relatively modest numbers, Odeyingbo’s versatility to line up anywhere along the defensive line gives him unique value.

At his age, Odeyingbo provides room for growth while also keeping salary cap considerations in check. Signing him would not only fill the immediate void left by Lawrence but also help the Cowboys build for the future. His durability and upward trajectory make him a low-risk, high-reward target.

Matt Judon: Veteran leadership and production

For a team needing veteran stability, Matt Judon presents an ideal solution. Though he’s a little older at 32, Judon remains a productive defensive end in the NFL and offers an immediate impact. Bringing in Judon after one year in Atlanta could help replace the leadership lost by Lawrence leaving.

Judon finished the ‘24 campaign with 5.5 sacks, nine QB hits and 41 tackles. His ability to consistently produce, even into his 30s, speaks to his conditioning and football intelligence. Furthermore, Judon’s leadership on and off the field would be a well-received asset to this Cowboys locker room.

Judon’s ability to mentor younger players, alongside his production, makes him a good fit for the Cowboys. The four-time Pro Bowler brings what Dallas needs and that is discipline. Having played for Baltimore and New England, Judon knows what it means to play with discipline and integrity. His presence could elevate the performance of everyone around him, ensuring the Cowboys regain that defensive competitiveness in the NFC.

Balancing budget and performance

The Cowboys will have some cap space to work with giving them a little flexibility, but they should tread carefully. Sweat will likely command the highest salary, while Odeyingbo remains an affordable yet developmental choice. Judon offers a middle-ground option with short-term reliability.

Jerry Jones will need to figure it out with the NFC East being one of the toughest divisions. The Eagles and Commanders battled for the right to play in the Super Bowl so the Cowboys should have their work cut out for them over the next few years. Any of these three players would address the need to get after Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels while helping the Cowboys keep their defensive edge.