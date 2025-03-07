3 Denver Broncos free agent targets for Bo Nix to reach another level in 2025

The Denver Broncos looked to be headed for quite a tailspin after releasing Russell Wilson over a year ago. The team had no quarterback and almost no supporting cast around him. They had a great defense and a solid coaching staff, but that was about it.

But Denver drafted quarterback Bo Nix, and he looks like the franchise quarterback they've been searching for. Nix put together an excellent rookie campaign and helped lead the Broncos to a shocking playoff berth, though it ended in heartbreak after losing to the Buffalo Bills.

Now that the offseason is here, the Broncos can turn their attention to the NFL Draft and free agency as they look to build a team around Nix. The defense is pretty stacked already, but the offense could use quite a bit of work if Denver wants to take their team and their star quarterback to the next level.

Which free agents could the Broncos sign in order to take Nix to the next level in 2025?

3. RB Najee Harris

The Broncos struggled to get anything going on the ground in 2024. Their leading rusher, Javonte Williams, only ran for 513 yards on less than 4.0 yards per carry. Jaleel McLaughlin recorded less than 500 yards on just over 100 carries as well. Nix ran for 430 yards and 4.7 yards per carry to finish third on the team in rushing.

When the Broncos lost in the playoffs, their leading rusher was Nix. Williams, McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie carried the ball 11 times for a combined 35 yards. It's obvious the team needs to add a running back with the ability to churn out 700 or 800 yards per season if they want to make Nix's job easier.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is a free agent this season and he would complement Nix very well in the Denver backfield. Harris has started his NFL career with four consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons. Denver's top two running backs couldn't even combine for 1,000 yards in 2024.

While Harris doesn't post exceptional yards per carry numbers, he's never had a great offensive line to run behind. The Broncos offensive line isn't great either, but it would be shocking to see Harris post numbers as bad as Williams did in the Broncos offense.

2. WR Davante Adams

Adding talent around Nix needs to be the top priority for the Broncos this offseason. Denver struggled to put the right talent around him last season and they struggled to score in the playoffs because of it. In a 31-7 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, Denver only had two receivers record over 15 yards in the air. Their pass catching group was really problematic all season aside from Courtland Sutton.

Adding newly released New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams could be the huge step in the right direction for the Broncos. Adams played the 2024 season with both the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders and still managed to record over 1,000 yards receiving. Despite being 32 years old, he's still incredibly talented.

There's not much more important to a young quarterback than giving him veteran receivers to help him along the way. If Adams is willing to sign with the Broncos instead of following Aaron Rodgers wherever he goes, this could be the perfect move for Denver to make. It might be more affordable than many think, too.

1. WR Chris Godwin

While looking at the free agent pass catchers on the market, there's one name that's likely going to fly under the radar: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin, 29, is coming off a season ending leg injury that cut his 2024 season short after just seven games. But his performance in the seven games he did play in 2024 makes him one of the most valuable targets of the offseason. In those seven games, Godwin reeled in 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards and five touchdowns. This is on pace for well over 1,000 yards and over 10 touchdowns if he had stayed healthy.

Now the Buccaneers have decided not to use their franchise tag on him and he's going to be available for any team to sign. For the Broncos, adding Godwin would give Nix a true WR1 ahead of Courtland Sutton. Denver hasn't had a great supporting cast for the last few seasons, but adding Godwin would be a huge step in the right direction.

A veteran wide receiver with a developed route tree and the ability to make defenders miss after the catch is a huge thing for a yougn quarterback to have. Nix looked good in 2024, but the addition of Godwin could take him and the Broncos to the next level.