3 Dodgers players entering their final season with Los Angeles and why

The Los Angeles Dodgers are loaded with as much talent as any team in the league. They had more talent than anybody else in 2024 en route to a dominant World Series victory. During the offseason, the Dodgers didn't take a step back. In fact, they took multiple steps forward.

Los Angeles signed Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to join the starting pitching rotation. They also return Shohei Ohtani, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin to the mound after missing the 2024 season with injuries. This doesn't mention the top prospects that Los Angeles has waiting in the wings like River Ryan, Justin Wrobleski, and Bobby Miller.

I use all this to say the Dodgers are loaded with talent and only going to get better. Whether it's through trades, free agency, or the elevation of top prospects, there are some players going into their final season with the Dodgers. Some of them may even be important pieces to the 2025 roster.

Which Dodgers players are going into their final season with the team?

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

C Austin Barnes

The first player on this list is a very clear choice. Backup catcher Austin Barnes is on his way out of Los Angeles in 2025. The main reason is the emergence of top prospect Dalton Rushing as a potential big-league option.

Barnes is 35 years old and on the final year of his contract. During his 10-year tenure in the big leagues, Barnes has played all 599 games with the Dodgers. In those games, he's slashing .223/.324/.339 with 35 home runs and 60 doubles. He's played about average for his entire career and the Dodgers finally have a second catching option to replace the veteran.

If you're not familiar with Rushing's game, let me introduce you.

Last year, Rushing slashed .271/.384/.512 with 26 home runs and 21 doubles in 114 games. The left-handed hitter has elite power and tremendous bat to ball ability. He can also play some outfield alongside catching, but when you have a prospect with a bat like Rushing's, it would make sense to let him stick at catcher.

Either way, it was a shock that the Dodgers picked up Barnes' club option for the 2025 season in the first place. I wouldn't be surprised if Barnes is off the roster by the trade deadline. Rushing is banging on the door of the big leagues and the Dodgers need him in Los Angeles soon.

RHP Michael Kopech

The Dodgers have a lot of talent from Low-A to the big leagues on the pitching side of things. Still, they brought in star reliever Michael Kopech from the Chicago White Sox last season. Kopech had a productive season in 2024 and the Dodgers brought him back for another season in 2025.

He'll likely be productive for the Dodgers again this season. When the righty is firing on all cylinders, he's dominant. But the Dodgers will likely look to pursue more top relievers on the free agency and trade market after the season. During the 2024 offseason, they brought in Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott among others. Pair this with Blake Treinen and Evan Phillips, you'll see the Dodgers are running out of room for right handed relievers.

Kopech is talented, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it's unlikely he returns to the team next year.

RHP Dustin May

I'll start this one off with my personal bias. I'm a huge fan of Dustin May, his journey, perseverance, and story. But this is likely going to be his last season in Dodger Blue unless they make the decision to move the righty to the bullpen.

The Dodgers have more starting pitchers than they know what to do with. They have so many quality starting pitchers that Ohtani doesn't need to rush back to the mound because of the depth they have. Clayton Kershaw is going to struggle to find innings. Bobby Miller isn't a threat to crack the big-league roster. Top prospects have nowhere to go.

This makes the offseason decision with May quite obvious. It'll be the same decision the Dodgers made with Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty this offseason. They're going to thank him for his services in Los Angeles and let him walk for a deal with another team.

May has been through quite a bit with the Dodgers and he has a lot of talent. He'll likely put together a very productive season in 2025, no matter what his role is. But it's likely his final season with the team.