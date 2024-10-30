3 Dodgers to blame for blowing opportunity to sweep Yankees in World Series Game 4
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Dodgers had the opportunity to win their first World Series title since the 2020 COVID-shortened season. Not only that, but the chance to become the first team to win the World Series in a sweep since the San Francisco Giants did so against the Detroit Tigers in 2012. They had the New York Yankees on the ropes, and their opponents looked lifeless ever since Game 1.
But on Tuesday night, the Dodgers lost 6-4 to the Yankees in Game 4, and the chance to clinch the World Series.
The pressure was on the Yankees, to be fair, as their bat had to come to life while the Dodgers ran a bullpen game due to their lack of depth in the starting rotation.
When it comes to who is most to blame for the loss, these three Dodgers stand out.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Landon Knack, RHP
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called upon Landon Knack to pitch the bulk of the game out of the bullpen, as he said during an interview on FOX. In the fourth inning, Knack entered the game, and got out of a jam instantly, getting Gleyber Torres to ground into a double play and Juan Soto to groundout after allowing a single to Alex Verdugo.
Knack saw his teammates cut the deficit to 5-4 after a solo home run by Will Smith and Freddie Freeman reaching on a forceout. All Knack had to do was keep the game close and maybe the bats would help the bullpen out a bit to escape with a win and a World Series title.
But in the bottom of the sixth inning, Knack gave up a solo homer to Austin Wells, who was batting below .100 this postseason entering Game 4. That helped give the Yankees a 6-4 lead, giving them extra cushioning, before the five-run eighth inning.
But Knack wasn't nearly as bad as the pitcher he stepped into the game in relief of.
2. Mookie Betts, OF
It was a rough game for outfielder Mookie Betts, and it had nothing to do with the Yankee fan trying to steal his glove in the first inning. It was a rough night at the plate for Betts.
The Dodgers' superstar went 1-for-4 with one run scored. However, the story for the Dodgers was the runners left in scoring position. The Dodgers were 1-for-7, and Betts was a contributor in that rough statistic. Betts went 0-for-2 with runner's in scoring position.
In the top of the fifth inning, Betts stepped into the batter's box with Tommy Edman on second and Shohei Ohtani on first. Betts grounded into a forceout to advance Edman to third base.
Then, in the top of the seventh inning, Betts once again had Edman on second base. However, he struck out on five pitches to end the inning.
It was an all-around rough night for Betts.
1. Daniel Hudson, RHP
The Dodgers seemingly had the momentum after Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. But then, Roberts brought in Daniel Hudson in relief for the third inning. That was the beginning of the end for Los Angeles.
In the third inning, Hudson was in good shape, immediately striking out Juan Soto. But then, Hudson hit Aaron Judge with a pitch in the hand. Then, Hudson surrenderd a single to Jazz Chisholm Jr. Hudson had no control, as he walked Stanton and even hit the slugger in the hand as well. Two batters later, Hudson surrendered a grand slam to Anthony Volpe to give New York a 5-2 lead.
It was a disastrous inning of work for Hudson, and he wasn't brought back out for a second inning due to giving up four runs.