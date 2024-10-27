3 doomsday Juan Soto landing spots that would haunt the Yankees
Right now, the New York Yankees are solely focused on coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the World Series. All of their attention is on the task at hand, rightfully so.
But in just a few short weeks, the Yankees will have another tall task on their plate: re-signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Soto, 26, is set to enter free agency this offseason, and the rumored price tag for his services just keeps on growing. MLB insiders are speculating that Soto will receive anywhere between $500 million and $550 million. But, given the way his play only turns up a notch in the postseason, I can see a world where the bidding war enters the $600+ million range.
The Yankees have to do anything in their power to keep Soto in the Bronx, both because of his value to this team and because the rumored free-agent suitors would be doomsday scenarios. There are multiple teams that are going to put their bid in for Soto that would haunt the Yankees if he ended up there.
3. New York Mets
The first choice is the Yankees' crosstown rivals, the New York Mets. Out of the three teams on this list, the Mets have the most realistic chance of pulling Soto away from the Yankees. The Mets have money that they're willing to spend this offseason; they have one of the richest owners in MLB history, Steve Cohen, and it's going to be really tough for the Yankees to win any bidding war.
The Yankees have other factors working in their favor, like comfortability and this year's playoff success. Still, with Cohen looking to spend ridiculous amounts of money to acquire Soto and other stars, this could really haunt the Yankees if Soto ends up with the other New York team.
Though he wouldn't be in the division or even the same league as the Yankees, Soto would be the focal point of the dynasty that Cohen is building in Queens. For the next 10 or 15 years, Soto would suit up a 20-minute drive away from Yankee Stadium as a member of the Mets. It's hard to imagine a world where the Yankees aren't haunted by Soto if he signs there.
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
This one lands at number two because it's not the most realistic option on the list, but I think it's a little more of a possibility than anybody wants to admit.
Obviously, money could become an issue with this one. The Dodgers went out and spent over $1 billion last offseason to bring Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani, among others, to Los Angeles. Pair that with the fact that Mookie Betts, Tyler Glasnow and Freddie Freeman are all making well over $25 million a year and you begin to see the payroll issue that would come with trying to sign Soto.
But the Dodgers are clearing well over $50 million from their 2024 payroll with players that are set to enter free agency. Ohtani's contract is famously deferred, such that he's only receiving $2 million a year for the next nine seasons before the rest of the money kicks in. So, what if the Dodgers are willing to give Soto $40-$50 million for the next 15 years? What if they find a way to afford it? What if they can match the offers from the other teams while being able to offer a better chance of winning?
It's not very likely, but it would completely ruin the league and the Yankees.
1. Toronto Blue Jays
After discussing a hyper-unrealistic landing spot, let's look at one that could make a bit more sense. And it would haunt the Yankees just a little bit more than the previous two.
I'm talking about the Yankees' AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto was a major letdown this year, but they took the perfect approach in selling at the trade deadline. Instead of gutting their roster, they shipped off all their expiring contracts and received a haul of prospect capital in return. Now, they have a better farm system and the exact same Major League club as they would have had at the end of the season anyway — and they will likely have the money to seriously go after Soto.
Though they won't be able to compete in a dollar-for-dollar bidding war with the Mets or the Yankees, the Blue Jays have the ability to get creative with the contract, offering deferred money or opt-outs in an attempt to sweeten the deal without changing the monetary value of it. And we know from last year's pursuit of Ohtani that the team's owners are willing to spend when properly motivated.
Either way, Soto landing with the Blue Jays would be a true nightmare for the Bronx Bombers. Not only would New York lose Soto, but they would be forced to compete against him in their own division for the next decade. Talk about doomsday for Judge and the Yankees.