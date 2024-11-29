3 dream Bears head coach hires who would get most out of Caleb Williams after Matt Eberflus firing
It had to happen. Matt Eberflus needed to go. The Chicago Bears, a franchise stubbornly stuck in the past, finally chose to fire a head coach in-season.
There's no sugarcoating the fact that the team quit on their head coach. The Hail Mary nightmare against the Commanders, combined with the blocked field goal vs Green Bay, and several other instances, including this past game against the Detroit Lions, was enough to convince upper management that change was needed.
Moving on from a head coach with a 14-32 record, a 5-19 record in one-possession games, 3-19 in road games, 2-13 vs NFC North Teams, etc., it's not a hard ceiling to surpass for the next one in line. In this case, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. However, general manager Ryan Poles also deserves blame for deciding to bring back Eberflus last season.
Now that begs the question. Who's next? The answer, if you are addicted to mediocrity, is for the Bears to once again hire another milquetoast coach just so he can be friendly, nice, pretty to look at, and make the McCaskey family all warm and fuzzy. It's going to happen, history suggests it. But let's just say the Bears grow up and actually modernize and do something else. Who is next?
Let's take a look at some possible candidates.
No. 1: Ben Johnson, OC, Detroit Lions
The hottest name on the market. If team president Kevin Warren wants to make his presence felt and not be a Ted Phillips disciple that falls in line with Trace Armstrong, then it would be wise for the Bears to pluck the biggest name in head coach circles while also poaching a division rival who has shown the right way to go from worst to first — Ben Johnson.
Under his leadership, the Detroit Lions have become one of the most explosive teams in the league, finishing 2023 as a top-5 offense in points scored and total yards. Johnson's ability to design creative schemes that maximize player strengths has led to significant improvements in quarterback play, especially with Jared Goff. Not to mention, the Lions are 11-1 right now and look like the team that will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX. Don't forget the offensive line.
Johnson's ability to connect with players—fostering growth, confidence, and communication—would be vital for a young Bears roster. They need a voice of fresh air and modern times. For Caleb Williams, this kind of leadership would provide the stability he needs as he continues to develop himself into the quarterback the Bears have desperately been searching for since their inception.
No. 2: Thomas Brown, OC, Chicago Bears
Promoting from within? It's not a bad idea and it doesn't mean it automatically becomes an abject failure. The good news for the Bears is, Brown is now the interim head coach following the firing of Eberflus, giving him the rest of the season to get a head start, but also show the organization if he is ready to be an HC. But let's just say for the sake of argument that Brown is ultimtately agreed upon to be the next head coach of the Bears. Coming from the Sean McVay tree, he has a pedigree.
Brown came in under former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron following the Luke Getsy debacle. When Waldron was fired, Brown took over and for some inexplicable reason, Williams thrived. Maybe he was the voice needed all along. Having continuity would be invaluable for a young quarterback like Williams, who will benefit from the stability of having a familiar face lead the team. Williams also doesn’t have to adjust to a completely new system and coaching staff, which could otherwise slow his development.
No. 3: Joe Brady, OC, Buffalo Bills
Joe Brady's work as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator has had a transformative effect on quarterback Josh Allen, turning him into an MVP-caliber player in the 2024 season. Even without Stefon Diggs, the Bills' offense has been a steady force, with Brady calling the plays since taking over for Ken Dorsey. His work with Allen, particularly in terms of reducing turnovers and enhancing Allen’s ability to read defenses, would translate well to a similar project in Chicago with Williams.
In 2024, the Bills' offense has been more balanced and less reliant on Allen's ability to make spectacular plays. Barry has designed a system incorporating multiple offensive weapons, such as Keon Coleman and running back James Cook. Having flexibility in calling plays based on game flow and defensive adjustments would help the Bears find more balance offensively. Ask how Joe Burrow used it to his advantage at LSU.
A better development philosophy would be crucial for the Bears in helping guys like running back D'Andre Swift, wide receivers DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, veteran Keenan Allen, and tight end Cole Kmet reach their potential. Brady’s ability to adapt on the fly regardless of the situation would help Caleb Williams and give the Bears a modern offense that can consistently score.