3 dream offseason moves the Padres can make to surpass Dodgers and win 2025 World Series
The San Diego Padres had their hearts crushed in the worst possible way this postseason. They watched their season end at the hands of their biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, after a heated five game series in the NLDS.
Now, headed into the offseason, San Diego has to improve. They need to make multiple big moves if they want to compete with the Dodgers in the NL West. But more importantly, they need to improve if they want to go and win a World Series.
There has been no hesitation to be buyers at the trade deadline, but the Padres are going to need to make a few big moves this offseason. There are three dream moves which could set them up to be one of the biggest dynasties of the next ten years if they can pull them off.
3. Re-signing Tanner Scott should be a top priority for San Diego
The Padres went out at the trade deadline and moved multiple top prospects in order to acquire left handed closer Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins. Scott was one of the most sought-after players at the deadline, which drove his price through the roof despite him being on an expiring contract.
Ultimately, the deal worked out well for the Padres because he was great with the team. But they didn't get a division title or World Series out of having him on the team.
Now, with Scott entering free agency, the Padres need to do anything they can to bring him back in 2025. He may be a bit expensive, but he would look great in the seventh, eighth, or ninth inning for the Padres for the next three or four seasons.
If they miss on extending him, their trade deadline deal will forever look like a massive overpay on their part. If they can extend him and bring him back for the next few seasons, he has plenty of time to continue to provide value to the Padres. Getting him back would be a dream move for the Padres, their bullpen and their front office.
2. Extending Dylan Cease and/or Michael King should be a top priority this Winter
Of course, adding players will be the number one way to improve the team. But if the Padres want to look toward the future, they have a few key starting pitchers that they could re-sign and lock down for the next five or seven years.
Both Dylan Cease and Michael King are entering the final year of arbitration on their contracts. The Padres could save themselves a bit of money by buying out their final year of arbitration this coming season and inking them to longer contracts. This would be risky on their part, as it would secure two pitchers to long-term contracts when arm injuries are at an all-time high. Right now, the Padres aren't obligated to pay these two arms in 2026 if they are to be injured in 2025. This, obviously, would change if they signed long-term deals.
But locking these two down for the next five years would be well worth the risk. It would secure two more above average arms in the Padres rotation. San Diego needs elite pitching to compete in the NL West and making sure they have at least two or three elite arms would give them some money needed comfortability.
1. Winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes would be a dream come true for the Padres
Alright, alright, I'll admit it before this even gets going. This one is a bit unlikely. But these are dream moves, so let's discuss the best move that the Padres could make this Winter: Signing superstar Juan Soto.
Soto, as everybody knows, was a Padre before he was dealt to the New York Yankees. But Soto is likely going to land with the highest bidder this offseason, whomever that may be. Everybody is predicting that it will be a battle between the Yankees and the Mets, the two biggest spenders being the top two favorites for the superstar.
But what if the Padres put together a complex contract that brings Soto to San Diego for the next 15 years, but includes additional deferred money after his contract ends? It could sort of look something like what Ohtani was given.
Again, very unlikely, but it's something that could enter the realm of possibilities depending on how aggressive the Padres want to get.
Bringing Soto back and plugging him into one of the deepest and most dangerous lineups in baseball would be quite the serious upgrade. If the Padres are looking to be the kings of the NL West for the next five or ten years, this is the move to make.