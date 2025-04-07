3 Duke transfer portal targets to help replace Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel

Duke’s season is officially over. Another Final Four run, another early exit before reaching the national championship. While a questionable foul call in the closing seconds will linger in fans’ minds, what’s more pressing is the transition ahead. The Blue Devils are losing multiple key players to the NBA Draft.

While the exact number of departures remains to be seen, two names are confirmed: Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. Flagg, arguably one of the most impactful one-and-done players in recent college basketball history, is a lock for the No. 1 overall pick. Knueppel, with his elite three-point shooting and versatility, is expected to land comfortably in the top 10. Both leave behind big shoes to fill.

In the new era of the transfer portal — where roster shake-ups are the norm — head coach Jon Scheyer will need to move fast to keep Duke’s momentum alive. And three names in particular should be at the top of his recruiting board:

3. Gabriel Pozzato

A name flying under the radar, Gabriel Pozzato is currently ranked the No. 14 transfer in the nation by On3. The Italian freshman made waves at Evansville, averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 44.7 percent shooting. In his debut, he exploded for 28 points on 10-of-16 from the field.

At 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Pozzato plays with aggression and doesn’t shy away from contact — traits Duke could desperately use to replicate Flagg’s defensive edge. He was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team and could thrive in a bigger program like Duke’s.

2. Jayden Quaintance

Just 17 years old, Jayden Quaintance is already On3’s second-ranked portal prospect. The former Arizona State big man averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in the Big 12 before an ACL injury ended his season early.

Despite his team’s 13–20 record, Quaintance made the All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams. His upside is massive — he’s already being projected as a top-5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. While Kentucky and Mizzou are in the mix, Duke offers the national spotlight he needs to supercharge his draft stock.

1. RJ Luis

RJ Luis might be the most polarizing name in the portal. After a standout season at St. John’s under Rick Pitino — averaging 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds — Luis was left on the bench during key moments in their Round of 32 loss to Arkansas. That decision reportedly didn’t sit well, fueling his decision to transfer.

Luis swept Big East Player of the Year and Tournament MVP, and some believe he should just declare for the NBA now. But if he decides to stay in college, Duke should go all-in. Pairing him with Tyrese Proctor could give Duke one of the best backcourts in the country — and elevate Luis’ draft stock even further.

With Flagg and Knueppel heading to the league and the portal stacked with talent, Jon Scheyer has a huge offseason ahead. But with the right additions, Duke can reload — not rebuild — and stay in the national title conversation.