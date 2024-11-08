3 early favorites to win the 2025 World Series and why they can beat the Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, and they met very little resistance on their way there. Los Angeles lost a few games along the way while also seeing a little pushback from the New York Yankees in the final series of the year, but ultimately, it was always going to be the Dodgers who came out on top.
Heading into 2025, Los Angeles will be the heavy favorites to win the World Series again. They're already going to be a ton better just due to returning players from injuries. Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow will both be ready for Opening Day while Los Angeles looks to reload their roster in free agency.
But, besides Los Angeles, who can win the World Series? Who are the early favorites that could stop the Dodgers from winning the World Series in back-to-back seasons?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. New York Mets
If there's one team across the entire league that's rumored to improve its roster this winter, it's the New York Mets. The Mets were much better this season than anybody expected them to be, but they came up short against the Dodgers in the NLCS. While they looked competitive at times, they couldn't match up with the loaded Dodgers roster.
But the Mets owner, Steve Cohen, is the richest owner in baseball history. He's going to open the checkbook and spend as much as anybody has in a single offseason to keep up with the Dodgers.
The first player that they're going to be in on is Juan Soto, but Soto could end up back with the Yankees. Even if he does, the Mets have the chance to dish out $1 billion in contracts this offseason, just like the Dodgers did a year ago. They could send a couple hundred million dollars to players like Pete Alonso, Corbin Burnes, Tanner Scott, Willy Adames and Teoscar Hernandez. If that sounds ridiculous, it's because it absolutely is. But with an owner that has a net worth of over $21 billion, it's absolutely possible.
If the Mets bring back their team from last year and make a few small trades, they have a chance to compete with Los Angeles. But if Cohen has an offseason like everybody projects him to have, this Mets team could be incredible in 2025.
2. New York Yankees
You can't have a conversation about the World Series without mentioning the team that came out of the American League in 2025. The New York Yankees are loaded with talent and they're only going to get better this offseason. Well, that is if they can bring Juan Soto back to the Bronx.
The entire offseason for Aaron Boone's squad is dependent on if they can bring Soto back. If Soto returns to pinstripes next season, the Yankees will be right back at the top of the league. If Soto leaves town, the Yankees' path to the World Series gets much more difficult. But, they would still have a chance to bring in other talent that gives them a chance to compete with the best teams in the league.
For the Yankees to truly compete with the improved Dodgers next year, they will need a bit more than just Soto though. To reach the Dodgers level, the Yankees would need to bring back Soto while also signing somebody like Christian Walker and a reliever like Kirby Yates.
The Yankees have also been connected to Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams in the trade market. Adding Williams would be a huge boost for Aaron Boone's bullpen.
1. San Diego Padres
You can't mention the Dodgers as postseason contenders without mentioning the San Diego Padres. Obviously, the Dodgers have dominated the rivalry over the last few seasons, but that doesn't mean that the Dodgers are miles ahead of a good San Diego team.
The Padres are set to return just about all of their important players with only a few hitting free agency. They also have the ability to play add-on in free agency and in the trade market this winter. Some experts have connected the Padres to numerous top free agents with Juan Soto highlighting the list of players that their front office could look to land.
While Soto is more of a dream scenario than anything realistic, there are a few solid options that they could bring in that would improve their team quite a bit.
San Diego is not as far behind the Dodgers as you may think. They have the star power to take them down. They have the pitching to take them down. If they can bring Tanner Scott back to their bullpen while also looking to add a bat or two, they have the chance to dethrone their division rival Dodgers en route to a World Series.