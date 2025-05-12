3 early-season Braves overreactions that will age like milk

There were high expectations for the Atlanta Braves heading into the 2025 season. Some seen them as the second or third best team in the National League with nearly everybody picking them to make the postseason.

But after 39 games, the Braves have severely underperformed. In fact, they're under .500 and everybody is ready to panic in Atlanta. Jurickson Profar landed himself a PED suspension early in the season. Ronald Acuña Jr. hasn't returned from the knee injury that ended his 2024 season. Spencer Strider briefly returned from his elbow surgery before landing back on the injured list with a hamstring injury.

At this point, the Braves' faithful and the media alike have begun to panic. This panic has quickly turned into quite a bit of overreactions revolving around Atlanta, despite the talent it still has on the roster.

What are some of the worst overreactions revolving around the Braves this season?

The Braves should trade Marcell Ozuna

As the Braves have gotten off to such a horrendous start this season, there are some suggesting they should sell ahead of the trade deadline. The main name that's found himself in the trade rumors is the designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

With Ozuna nearing 35 years old, not playing defense, and entering free agency, many suggest the Braves should move on from him while they can. To be fair, an Ozuna trade would net the Braves a solid return if they were to deal him.

But trading Ozuna would be waving the white flag on the season in Atlanta. The Braves would be giving up on the year while Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. haven't been able to return and make a real impact. Giving up on a year like this wouldn't make sense for the Braves.

There's a chance Atlanta can re-sign Ozuna in the offseason, too. It's unlikely they'll want to meet his price demands in free agency, but there's still a chance the Braves can find the right terms for a deal with him. Either way, trading him doesn't make sense unless the Braves are 10 or 15 games under .500 at the trade deadline.

The Braves will miss the postseason

This overreaction kind of pairs together with the first one. There are a lot of people suggesting the Braves are going to miss the postseason. It's easy to draw this conclusion based on the Braves' first 40 games, but it's quite an overreaction to write them off this early. Now, this isn't to say the Braves are a lock for the postseason, but it's way too early to write them off.

Atlanta has Acuña and Strider both nearing returns to the big-league club. Strider only made one appearance after returning from his elbow injury before he landed back on the injured list. He's looked excellent since returning from his injury, so having him back will boost the rotation quite a bit. The same can be said for the injured Reynaldo Lopez. Once he returns in a month or two, the Braves will receive a huge boost.

In the outfield, Acuña and the suspended Jurickson Profar will return this season, too. Both will be huge contributors down the stretch.

With all that in mind, it's impossible to count the Braves out right now. They aren't playing their best baseball, but they're missing quality players. Once these players return and the team begins to click, they could storm into the postseason.

Raisel Iglesias isn't good enough to close games this year

There are always overreactions early in the season and there are always overreactions regarding relief pitchers. A relief pitcher can convert eight saves in eight tries and eight innings, but if he gives up a game losing grandslam in the ninth game, his ERA is over a 4.00. That doesn't reflect how dominant he was in the other eight appearances.

This is the idea that has a lot of the media ready to write off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. The righty is six for eight on save opportunities this season. He's allowed a staggering six home runs in 15 1/3 innings this season and everybody is seemingly ready to throw him out of Atlanta. But let's not forget he was 34 for 38 on save opportunities last season with an ERA below 2.00.

It's easy to jump the gun on relief pitchers because games are lost in their hands. The Braves have lost a few games because of Iglesias in the ninth inning. But the righty is successful more often than not. Braves fans should expect him to turn the corner ahead of the trade deadline. If his struggles continue for a few more months, the Braves can replace him, but that's unlikely to be the case.