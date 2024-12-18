3 emergency Patrick Mahomes replacements for fantasy football managers
We won’t know until minutes before game day, but there’s a chance Patrick Mahomes actually suits up, despite nursing a mild high ankle sprain. Probably not the smartest move as the Kansas City Chiefs are chasing history.
But can’t knock a player for being a competitor. Truthfully, the way the Chiefs’ offense has looked, it’s not worth it. And inserting Carson Wentz couldn’t hurt the Chiefs any more. Andy Reid is smart enough to simplify the offensive scheme for Wentz and put the rest of the pressure on Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.
Nonetheless, on the chance Mahomes isn’t medically cleared, here’s who you fantasy football players that have Mahomes should be looking at as short-term replacements.
3) Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been great, but could end the season on a high note
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t quite looked like he did during his MVP seasons in Green Bay. But he did put together a 30-point fantasy performance last week. It could be an optimistic view for the end of the season.
And he could be a short term solution as Mahomes’ week-to-week diagnosis lingers through the fantasy playoffs. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he recorded 30 points, thanks to 289 yards, three touchdowns and 45 rushing yards.
Against the Los Angeles Rams this week, he could be due for another big week. He’s currently projected 17 points in Week 16, per ESPN Fantasy. The Rams are averaging 24 points against this season as well as 218 passing yards per game. Rodgers could continue his success from last week.
Sure, Rodgers hasn’t been a key fantasy player like in years past, but he’s a solid contingency plan if Mahomes misses the end of the season.
2) Anthony Richardson has new life in Indianapolis and could bail you out of a Mahomes problem
Anthony Richardson has had his ups and downs this season. But since coming back from being benched, he’s helped the Indianapolis Colts remain in playoff contention, last week’s loss aside. This season, Richardson is averaging 14 fantasy points per week.
He has three 20-plus point weeks this season and since he was reinserted into the lineup, he’s averaged 19.3 points. With the Colts facing the Tennessee Titans this week, expect him to have a big game. The Titans have struggled all season.
While they’re only giving up 182 passing yards per game, they give up 115 rushing yards per game. Which means Richardson could have a field day, scrambling against this defense. He has 429 total yards this year.
Richardson should have a big week against a struggling team. The Colts are still fighting for a playoff spot. Richardson is projected 16 points in Week 16, per ESPN Fantasy.
1) Matthew Stafford is the best contingency plan out for fantasy football owners with Patrick Mahomes
Ignore what Matthew Stafford did last week. There was bad weather and 25 total points scored. What Stafford has done since the bye week makes him the best contingency plan for Mahomes.
Stafford has just three games with less than 15 fantasy points since the Rams’ bye week and before last Thursday night, he had four straight games of 16 or more points including two with 20 or more.
The Rams have the New York Jets, whose defense has been subpar this year. They’re still in playoff contention and are in the division lead with seven wins in the last nine games. Stafford still has something left in the tank and he could have another big game against the Jets.
Expect Stafford to bounce back from last week’s dud. ESPN Fantasy is projecting Stafford to get 16 fantasy points this week. And even if Mahomes plays, I’d take my chances with Stafford against the Jets this week.