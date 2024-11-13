3 fallback plans if Yankees miss out on Juan Soto
By James Nolan
Juan Soto is undoubtedly the most intriguing free agent this offseason. The New York Yankees are one of the four teams already scheduled to meet with the 26-year-old superstar in Los Angeles. Brian Cashman would love to have him back, as he played a crucial role in the Yankees American League Pennant win.
Across the 2024 playoffs, Soto tallied up 16 hits and 31 total bases across 14 games. He posted a 1.101 OPS with 4 HRs and 9 RBIs. Having the young superstar in the same lineup as Aaron Judge would be the best option to return to the World Series in 2025, but he is taking offers from various teams.
Cashman’s plan A is certainly keeping Soto, but he must have a few fallback plans if he goes elsewhere. Judge will turn 33 years old next season. The Yankees window to win a World Series trophy with their newest captain is closing. Gerrit Cole is still one of the game's best pitchers, but he just turned 34. Even if they miss out on Soto, they must have big plans in the offseason to capitalize on the two cornerstone superstars they have locked up.
3. Pete Alonso
According to the New York Post’s Mike Puma, the New York Yankees have “checked in” on the two-time HR Derby champ. If Cashman wanted to replace Soto’s home run pop, Pete Alonso could be a great option.
Since 2019, Alonso has had the second-most HRs in MLB with 226, only trailing Judge’s 232 HRs. The soon-to-be 30-year-old first baseman is undoubtedly a top-five power hitter in MLB. In 2022, he and Judge tied for the most RBIs in baseball with 131 each. Pairing the two most dangerous home run hitters in baseball together in the same lineup would strike fear into pitchers.
Not only is Alonso one of the most consistent power hitters, but he’s also one of the most durable players in MLB. He played in every Mets regular season and postseason game in 2024. Throughout his six-year career, he’s never missed more than 10 games in a season.
New York desperately needs a first baseman. Since Mark Texaria retired, the Yankees haven’t been able to solve that position consistently. Signing the four-time All-Star to fill that slot and replace Soto’s power alongside Judge could be a perfect option. Cashman could also add elsewhere and fill other holes on the team. Alonso would come at a much cheaper price than the 26-year-old superstar.
2. Teoscar Hernández
Teoscar Hernández is coming off one of his best seasons yet. In his one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he hit .272, with 33 HRs and 99 RBIs. He’s one of the best free agents available this offseason. If they sign the 32-year-old, it would keep the Yankees up there as World Series favorites.
The World Series champion is in the prime of his career right now. He’s recorded at least 25 HRs and 77 RBIs in the last four consecutive seasons. He wouldn’t be the MVP candidate Soto was, but he would be a force alongside Judge. In Hernández‘s best season, in 2021, he brought the Toronto Blue Jays one win shy of the playoffs. They finished with a 91-71 record, but the AL East was loaded that season. The two-time All-Star finished the 2021 season with 32 HRs and 116 RBIs, along with a .296 BA.
Hernández was great at the plate with runners in scoring position this past season. He posted a .288 BA and hit 11 HRs. In the 2024 postseason, the 32-year-old recorded 3 HRs and 12 RBIs. He doesn’t shy away from big moments, and he proved that yet again in his 2024 campaign with Los Angeles.
Missing out on Soto would undoubtedly hurt. Replacing his presence in the lineup with Hernández would be the best option. The 32-year-old is still playing at a high level. If he were in the same lineup as Judge, they’d be in a great spot for 2025 and the next few years.
1. Willy Adames
Outside of Francisco Lindor, Willy Adames might be the best power-hitting shortstop in MLB. Rumors are suggesting the 29-year-old is willing to shift over to third base. Not only could the Yankees lose Soto this offseason, but they could also lose second basemen Gleyber Torres. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the roster, they could shift him back to his natural position and sign Adames to play third.
In the 2024 season, Adames had his best season. He had a career-high with 32 HRs and 112 RBIs. In two of his last three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, he hit over 30 HRs and 95 RBIs. Similar to Hernández, Adames is also in the prime years of his career.
Adames would be a great piece in the Yankees lineup with Judge, but he would also be a versatile option defensively. Anthony Volpe is a phenomenal defensive shortstop, but he isn’t quite there yet offensively. If he has another inconsistent season in 2025, they would be able to shift the star free agent there.
The 29-year-old is one of the most intriguing free agents this offseason. He doesn’t compare to Soto, but he’s still a star who hasn’t reached his ceiling yet. Signing Adames and another solid addition to the lineup in the offseason to join Judge could be a way for Cashman to replace Soto’s production.