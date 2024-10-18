3 free-agent outfielders whose signings could help Royals' anemic offense
By Joel Wagler
The Kansas City Royals surprised the baseball world by bouncing back from a 106-loss season in 2023 to win 86 games this season and a postseason wildcard series against the Orioles. While they lost in four games to the Yankees in the ALDS, it was a remarkable turnaround.
It's even more amazing when you consider how bad the offensive production was from the outfield. As a group, the Royals outfield produced a slash line of .219/.282/.366 with only 58 RBI and 225 RBI. The biggest culprits were left fielder MJ Melendez, centerfielder Kyle Isbel, and right fielder Hunter Renfroe. If the latter decides to take his player option for 2025, all would be back in 2025, barring a trade.
Only Isbel's defense is good enough to cover his offensive deficiencies, and even he wasn't as good this past year compared to 2023. This year, his Defensive Runs Saved dropped from 13 in 2023 to five in 2024. His Ultimate Zone Rating fell from 5.0 to -.5. Melndez had a -7 DFS and -.1 in left, and Renfroe had a -4 DFS, though he was better in UZR at 1.3.
There are some outfielders who will be free agents that could offer plenty of help for an offense that doesn't offer much beyond Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez.
It's a fair assumption that Juan Soto's asking price will be well beyond the Royals' budget, and Cody Bellinger will either stay with the Cubs or be priced out of range for Kansas City. Here are some realistic targets for the Royals.
3. Tyler O'Neill
O'Neill doesn't offer much in terms of batting average, but he's twice hit more than 30 home runs in 2024 and 2021. He does have some history of injuries and inconsistency, but at 30 years old, he's still in his prime.
In 2024, he slashed .241/.336/.511/.847. He smashed 31 homers but only knocked in 61 in just 113 games. He can play either corner position passably well, as well as the Royals' current options. The biggest red flag is that his strikeout rate soars when his slugging percentage goes up.
In 2024 and 2021, the seasons in which he hit more than 30 home runs, he had 159 and 168 strikeouts. There is a lot of swing and miss in his game. That might not play as well in the cavernous Kauffman Stadium, where a lot of his flyballs might stay in the park.
He made $5.85 million in 2024. In his foray into free agency, he'll be looking for a big bump in salary. While his faults could tamp down his overall earning potential, it is reasonable to anticipate a contract of around three years and $60 million. That should fall into the Royals' budget.
2. Teoscar Hernandez
Hernandez has an even bigger propensity to strike out than O'Neill, but he is also more consistent. Over the last four seasons, he's slashed .273/.327/.486/.813 and averaged 29 home runs and 96 RBI. He also averaged 175 strikeouts.
Defensively, he is much better in right field than in left, though he could play both. This year for the Dodgers, he played twice as much in left field than right field, and his defensive metrics are in line with Melendez's.
Still, the bat plays. He would lengthen a shallow lineup with another dangerous hitter. According to Spotrac, he made $15 million in 2024, with another $8.5 million in deferred payments over the next 10 years.
At 32 years old, Hernandez is probably at the end of his prime. Any team that signs him long-term might see diminishing returns. Considering the productive year he had in 2024, that will probably lead to him getting at least that same $23.5 million next year, but maybe not beyond.
This probably pushes the Royals' budget, especially if Henerandez is looking for a multi-year deal. However, if the Royals are looking for a quick, short-term fix to their left-field woes, Hernandez and his bat could be attractive.
1. Anthony Santander
Santander may be the best available outfielder not named Soto or Bellinger, and that in itself might be enough to eliminate the Royals. But if they want to play with the big boys, eventually, they are going to have to add a bigger salaried player. Why not do it now, when Witt's salary is still a bargain?
Santander turns 30 this week and has played at least 152 games in each of the last three seasons. In 2024, he slashed .235/.308/.506/.814, with 44 home runs and 102 RBI for the Orioles. He also strikes out quite a bit, but less than the other two players on this list.
Santander earned $11.7 million in his last year of arbitration and will be looking to cash in on his career year as a free agent. It might take as much as five years and $130 million, maybe even as much as $135. This seems steep, but if the Royals want to be taken seriously as perennial contenders, they may need to make this kind of signing.
Santander is predominantly a right fielder, but Renfroe could probably move to left field if he decides to stay in Kansas City. Santander would be a major upgrade offensively and give the Royals another building block upon which to build.
The Royals need to improve their outfield production. This might mean moving on from young players they've tried unsuccessfully to develop. This is never an easy decision, but the Royals need to be more transactional than they've been in the past if they want to build upon the successes of 2024.