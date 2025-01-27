3 free agents Commanders can add for Jayden Daniels to win Super Bowl next year
The Washington Commanders watched a dream season fall apart before their eyes on Sunday, fumbling three times and getting gashed on defense in a 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Just a few hours ago, the team and its fans were dreaming of a Cinderella run to the Super Bowl; now, they're wondering just what they have to do to close the gap between themselves and their division rivals in 2025.
The good news is that Washington has an MVP candidate to build around in quarterback Jayden Daniels, whose ugly stat line (29-of-48, 255 yards, one TD, one INT) masks the fact that he looked every bit ready for the moment against an elite defense in a hostile environment. The bad news is ... well, most everything else. The Eagles looked like they were in a different weight class on Sunday, and now the onus is on Adam Peters to make the changes necessary this offseason.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be a big part of that, but so will free agency, where Washington will have a whopping $102.5 million in available cap space, the third-most in the NFL. How should they spend it? Let's dive in.
3. EDGE Azeez Ojulari
If a top pass rusher like Maxx Crosby or Myles Garrett becomes available this offseason, Washington would be crazy not to get involved. If not, then Peters needs to get some help on the edge to help out Dorance Armstrong, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Ojulari has battled injuries throughout his young NFL career with the New York Giants, but when actually on the field, he's been an intriguing player, with 22 sacks in just 46 games played over the last four years.
Again, the health issues are a concern, but this sort of upside play could raise the defense's ceiling considerably, and allow it to affect quarterbacks more consistently. Plus, Washington is very familiar with his game, and Dan Quinn had some very kind things to say about Ojulari earlier this season.
2. CB D.J. Reed
The Marshon Lattimore trade already looks like a disaster, and even if he's still in Washington's long-term plans, there's simply not enough talent in this room outside of he and Mike Sainristil. There are several options on the free-agent market that could be of interest, including former Bucs and Lions star Carlton Davis and former 49er Charvarius Ward. But Reed sure seems like the best of the bunch, a player who's blossomed into a true lockdown corner since coming to the New York Jets in 2022.
With Reed in the fold, suddenly the Commanders have some depth to work with, with Lattimore and Reed on the outside and Sainristil back to his natural position in the slot. Peters might decide to shop down a tier or two in the cornerback market considering just how many options will be available, but he has the money to make a big splash, and A.J. Brown's huge day on Sunday will leave a lasting mark.
1. WR Tee Higgins
If you were to ask Commanders fans to choose a single free agent they could guarantee their team in free agency, Higgins would likely win in a landslide. That's no knock on Terry McLaurin, coming off a monster season now that he finally got some worthwhile QB play. But McLaurin is entering his age-30 season, and beyond him, there isn't a ton for Daniels to work with — a weakness that became glaringly obvious as the QB had to rely almost exclusively on tight end Zach Ertz in the second half against Philly.
Washington could really use a big, prototypical X receiver, and Higgins is exactly that, a ball-winner who can work the intermediate and middle of the field and allow McLaurin to do work deep. He won't come cheap, but again, money shouldn't be an object for the Commanders this offseason. Bring Higgins into the fold, and there's no ceiling on this offense in 2025.