3 free agents Royals can sign to win the 2025 World Series
The Kansas City Royals are one of the best Cinderella stories in all of sports. Last season, they were one of the worst teams in baseball. They lost over 100 games and many projected them to face an uphill battle to being a competitive team. They had Bobby Witt Jr., but what else?
The 2024 Royals proved all the doubters wrong, time and time again. Witt took one of the biggest jumps in production that we have seen in the 2020's and the rest of the Royals lineup played incredibly. But all good things must come to an end and the Royals season ended at the hands of Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS on Thursday.
As the offseason kicks off for Kansas City, there are a few realistic free agent targets that Kansas City could look to acquire in order to make another big jump, this time looking to win the World Series in 2025.
3. RHP Paul Sewald would be the perfect bullpen addition for Kansas City
Though the Royals had a solid lineup and some incredible starting pitching, the bullpen was a bit of a problem all season long. To fix that, they're going to have to be aggressive in the free agency market, looking to acquire a few of the better bullpen arms on the market. Kansas City doesn't typically spend too much money, so they won't be able to acquire some of the top players in free agency.
There are two bullpen arms on this list, one being a potential closer alongside Lucas Erceg and this one being more of a setup guy. The first player on this list is veteran reliever Paul Sewald.
Sewald, 34, posted a 4.31 ERA with 16 saves across 39.2 innings in 2024. The veteran righty dealt with some injury troubles, but he should be okay heading into 2025. Sewald may not be the kind of pitcher than can be relied on as a closer for 162 games anymore, but he would fit in perfectly as the Royals seventh or eighth innings guy as they look to build their 2025 bullpen.
2. LHP Tanner Scott would fit perfectly as the team's next closer
The next player on this list would be a great piece to add to the back end of the bullpen. He could either be added instead of Sewald or alongside him, though this pitcher is going to be more expensive because he's younger and much better at this point in time.
It's the left handed closer, Tanner Scott, who spent the first half of the season with the Miami Marlins before being traded to the contending San Diego Padres. The Padres will make an effort to re-sign him, but, they will have bigger fish to fry in free agency this offseason.
A team like the Royals have a much better chance at making Scott a priority and bringing him in. Kansas City isn't the kind of team that's going to dish out hundreds of millions of dollars this Winter, so finding a few players to bring in would be the best budget approach.
Scott was one of the best relievers in the game this year, posting a 1.75 ERA and a 4.0 WAR for the season, including 18 saves during his first half with the Marlins.
1. Taking a flier on 2B Gleyber Torres would make sense for the Royals
The jury is still out as to whether the Yankees will look to bring back middle infielder Gleyber Torres this offseason. If the Yankees are interested in bringing him back, they will likely be willing to overpay, which takes a small market team like the Royals out of the race for him. This idea is under the assumption that the Yankees are looking to move in a different direction, potentially moving Jazz Chisholm to second base and letting Torres walk.
If the Yankees aren't looking to bring Torres back, the Royals would benefit from taking a flier on him, adding him to the lineup at second base or third base. Torres could even see time as a DH in the Royals order. He would be a great piece to add to the team.
Torres, 27, slashed .257/.330/.378 in the regular season. It was one of the two worst seasons that Torres has put up in pro ball. Torres posted an .871 OPS and slugged 38 homers in a season a few years ago.
But in the ALDS, Torres 3-for-15 at the plate with one home run, three RBI, and four runs.
Adding Torres to the young Royals core would be a step in the right direction heading into 2025.