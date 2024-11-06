3 free agents teams should eye after NFL Trade Deadline and where they’ll sign
By Kinnu Singh
There were a flurry of moves made by teams gearing up for a postseason run before the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Some teams made significant splashes to improve their rosters, some chose to shed salary and focus on the future, and some chose to remain dormant. While there were plenty of surprises, there were also plenty of teams that were left disappointed after they were outbid for a player or saw a trade fall through for a variety of other reasons.
Now that the window for teams to bolster their rosters through trades has officially closed, teams can begin assessing the state of their roster to identify any needs that may still remain. While trades are no longer possible, teams can still acquire talent through on the open market in free agency.
There isn't much talent left on the free agency market at this point of the year, but teams can still find plenty of depth options in veteran options. History suggests that these late free agency signings can make a significant impact in postseason runs. Consider safety Eric Weddle, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the 2021 season. Weddle went on to play a significant role on defense and helped lead Los Angeles to a 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI.
Here's a look at three players in free agency who could prove to make an impact for teams that are still seeking help.
LB Shaq Leonard
Projected landing spot: Buffalo Bills
Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard's extraordinary four-year start to his career suggested that he would become an all-time great at the position. He was named the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading the league in tackles in 2018, and he earned three Pro Bowl nods and first-team All-Pro selections on his rookie contract.
The Colts made Leonard the league's highest-paid linebacker with a monster five-year, $99.2 million contract extension in 2021. Two years later, Leonard was no longer on the team. Three years later, Leonard isn't on any team.
Injuries took a substantial toll on the tackling machine. Leonard underwent back surgery after the 2021 season, and he was limited to just three games once he returned in 2022 due to a concussion. Leonard was released in 2023 and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he produced 23 tackles and one sack through five regular season games.
The 28-year-old could still have plenty left to offer, and the Buffalo Bills could certainly use the help. The Bills defense has struggled against the run ever since linebacker Matt Milano suffered a torn bicep during a training camp practice in August.
Leonard managed to force 17 fumbles and intercept 11 passes while recorded 538 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits. Those are mind-blowing numbers for an inside linebacker. If Leonard can recapture even half of his magic in Buffalo, he would be one of the best free agency signings of this season.
WR Michael Thomas
Projected landing spot: Los Angeles Chargers
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas once appeared to be on a Pro Football Hall of Fame trajectory. The two-time first-team All-Pro reeled in 125 catches for 1,405 yards in 2018, then followed it up with a historic performance in 2019 with 149 catches for 1,725 yards.
Injuries and friction with the Saints organization derailed his career in the following seasons, and he was never able to return to form. Thomas last played during the 2023 season and recorded 39 catches for 448 yards and one touchdown through 10 games.
The Los Angeles Chargers were hoping to acquire a wide receiver before the trade deadline after losing wide receiver Keenan Allen in the offseason and dealing with injuries to their current wide receiver corps. The Chargers were reportedly interested in Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, but they were ultimately outbid by the Dallas Cowboys, who coughed up a fourth-round pick.
Michael Thomas may not be the wide receiver he once was, but he's a possession player who could help move the chains in the Chargers' run-heavy offense.
CB Xavien Howard
Projected landing spot: Kansas City Chiefs
Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has remained a free agent despite expressing desire to play in 2024. The 31-year-old earned four Pro Bowl nods during his eight-year career and led the league in interceptions in 2018 and 2020. His production took a dip in subsequent seasons, but he could still serve as a depth option with plenty of experience and ability.
Howard was named in a civil suit that alleged he recorded and distributed photos of sexual acts involving women without their consent, which could explain why he has remained unsigned. Howard's case was not taken to criminal court and the league has not levied any punishment on Howard.
The Kansas City Chiefs have been known to give players opportunities following off-field issues, and they have clearly been in the market for secondary help. The Chiefs attempted to acquire cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints after cornerback Jaylen Watson suffered a season-ending injury. The Washington Commanders ultimately won the bidding war for Lattimore, leaving Kansas City empty-handed.