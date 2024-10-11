Bring on the Polar Bear: 3 free agents the Cubs must sign to win the 2025 World Series
The Chicago Cubs went out and brought in rival Milwaukee Brewers manager, Craig Counsell, to manage their team heading into the 2024 season. Chicago made multiple other moves to make themselves contenders, but it ended up not being enough, as the team fell short of winning the NL Central and found themselves on their couches when the postseason came around.
Now, they have all Winter to improve their roster. Whether it be bringing back some of their own free agents or adding some of the big names that are available, Chicago needs to make some moves to compete with the Brewers in the NL Central. They need to make some moves to compete with the Dodgers, Phillies, Padres and Braves in the NL.
Here are the three upcoming free agents that Chicago needs to target this offseason to win the 2025 World Series.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Signing RHP Corbin Burnes would give Chicago a true ace alongside Imanaga
Last offseason, the Cubs went out in the international free agent market to acquire left-handed pitcher, Shota Imanaga, to be a part of their rotation. Imanaga outperformed his expectations by quite a bit, looking like a Cy Young candidate for most of the season while posting a 15-3 record and a sub-3.00 ERA during the regular season.
But many expect him to regress a little bit. Chicago could look to add to their rotation, maybe even targeting an ace, this Winter. They could get very aggressive pursuing pitching if they miss the top two players on this list.
If they want to acquire a pitcher, they might as well go after the best starter on the market, Corbin Burnes.
Burnes is set to be a free agent following a Cy Young-caliber season, though he will fall short in the voting thanks to Tarik Skubal's special year. Burnes was truly incredible, posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 on the season.
Baltimore will be very aggressive in bringing him back. There's no world where the Cubs can land all three players on this list, but if they miss on the top two guys, adding Burnes to the rotation would definitely be in their price range.
2. Bringing OF Cody Bellinger back should be a top priority
Last offseason, the Cubs top priority was bringing back slugger Cody Bellinger. This offseason, they will be tasked with the same thing, assuming Bellinger opts out of his contract like many expect him to do. He's likely going to chase a longer contract that secure him for the next four or five seasons.
In a dream world, Bellinger will opt into his contract, playing in 2025 for the Cubs for the $27.5 million that is attached to him. But, let's assume he opts out.
Bellinger, 29, slashed .266/.325/.426 while playing four different defensive positions in 2024 for the Cubs. He smashed 44 home runs over the last two seasons with Chicago.
Then, the Cubs will be tasked with figuring out how to secure him for the next four or five seasons, which would likely cost them quite a bit of money. But, Bellinger has been great for Chicago and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing up. He's a key piece of the lineup and his defensive versatility makes him even more valuable.
As long as there isn't a team that's willing to severely overpay for Bellinger, the Cubs need to find a way to bring him back. He's become a fan favorite and the fans deserve Bellinger in a Cubs uniform for years to come.
1. The Cubs need to win the Pete Alonso sweepstakes this offseason
The top move that Chicago needs to make this offseason is the same move that they dreamed of making before the trade deadline this season: Pete Alonso.
Chicago was actively trying to acquire him this season, but the Mets opted to hang on to him in hopes of making a playoff push. This decision ended up paying off with Alonso helping to push the Mets into the postseason and he's been absolutely incredible during October as well. But he's set to hit the open market this offseason and the Cubs need to do everything they can to bring him in.
Chicago needs a slugger at first base more than anything. They brought in Isaac Paredes to play both first and third base, though he's looked at as a third baseman over anything else. That leaves the hole at first base and DH if we're being honest.
Alonso has done nothing but smash major league pitching during his big league career. There's no need to make the argument for why he would fit with the Cubs because every lineup in baseball could find a spot for Alonso.
The Cubs will need to spend big if they want to acquire him. The Mets are going to be aggressive in bringing him back, but they're also going to pursue Juan Soto. If the Cubs can be aggressive on acquiring him early, they have a chance to land him.