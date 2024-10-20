3 free agents the Guardians can sign to win the 2025 World Series
The Cleveland Guardians were incredible in 2024. Stephen Vogt led the team to an AL Central division title and a postseason bye in the loaded American League.
Cleveland would take the ALDS over their rival Detroit Tigers, beating Tarik Skubal in a crucial Game 5.
As they went into the ALCS, Cleveland had their hands full with the loaded New York Yankees roster. This series would be one of the better series' in recent memory, where multiple games were decided in the 8th, 9th or even extra innings. Each game of this series could get an article of its' own.
Cleveland rode with their bullpen all season, but in the ALCS, this bullpen allowed six home runs and completely let the team down. Manager Stephen Vogt will have some answering to do with how he managed this bullpen down the stretch, ultimately going with Gaddis over Clase in the 10th inning of Game 6, a decision that ended Cleveland's season.
Now, as Vogt and Cleveland are sent home to watch the World Series from their couches, the front office will be tasked with reloading the roster for a 2025 World Series push.
3. C Kyle Higashioka is the veteran catcher that Cleveland needs
Cleveland has two catchers on their roster, like every other team in the league. Bo Naylor is their young catching option while Austin Hedges is their veteran option. Having a young option and a veteran option makes sense.
But what doesn't make sense is to continue to play Hedges with how horrible he's been offensively. On the season, the veteran slashed .152/.203/.220 with an OPS+ of 21. He was one of the worst offensive players in the game.
Mind you, Hedges is a great teammate and a great leader. He's a good defender and he probably has a career in managing after baseball. But the Guardians are wasting a roster spot on him.
Kyle Higashioka of the San Deigo Padres wouldn't be a waste of a roster spot.
Higashioka, 34, slashed .220/.263/.476 with 17 home runs and an OPS+ over 100 for the season. He's not an offensive juggernaut, but he's a much-needed upgrade over Hedges and he could probably be had for cheap this offseason.
Cleveland needs to add a catcher in the offseason to complement Naylor behind the dish. Adding Higashioka makes the most sense, if the market to acquire him isn't too hot.
2. OF Anthony Santander would be a great addition to the Cleveland outfield
Every team in baseball could use some more power from their lineup. But the Guardians, specifically, were lacking in some power outside of a few big bats.
One of the bigger bats on the market, outside of the top players like Pete Alonso and Juan Soto, is bound to be Baltimore Orioles outfielder, Anthony Santander.
Santander, 29, is coming off a career year where he earned his first career All-Star Game nod. On the season, he slashed .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs. He was truly an incredible power threat for the entire season and with the Orioles prospects continuing to funnel up the farm system, it's a possibility that he leaves Baltimore.
If the Guardians could land a 40 home run bat to pair next to Jose Ramirez and the rest of the lineup, they would be set up for serious offensive success next year.
Now, Santander would be an expensive bat. He's a switching hitting outfielder that's coming off a career year where he nearly had 50 home runs. But the value is there. If the Guardians truly want to win, they need to add a bat like Santander. He wouldn't be cheap, but he's what they need.
1. Re-signing RHP Shane Bieber should be the top priority heading into the offseason (despite his injury)
The Cleveland Guardians have the best bullpen in baseball. That is basically a known fact around baseball this season. But their starting rotation could use some work heading into the offseason. The biggest hole in their rotation was caused by Shane Bieber's injury. Bieber was a gaping hole in the Guardians rotation, specifically their postseason rotation.
Bieber has been a star for the Guardians in the past and he's set to enter free agency coming off an injury. The injury would likely lower his value quite a bit in the open market. Cleveland could secure him one a one-to-two-year contract for quite a steal, if they're interested in re-signing the former ace.
Bieber, 29, has spent his entire seven year big league career in Cleveland. He's made 134 starts, totaling 843 innings with a 3.22 ERA, 3.09 FIP and 1.11 WHIP over his career.
After a bit of a down year in 2023, where he posted a 3.80 ERA, Bieber looked to be back to form in 2024, where he made two starts before his injury. In those two starts, he tossed 12 scoreless innings with 20 strikeouts and a single walk.
If this is the Bieber that can return in 2025, the Guardians need to make sure he's on their roster.