3 free agents the Kansas City Chiefs would ruin the offseason by signing

The Kansas City Chiefs were one of the most talented and dominant teams in recent memory during the 2024 season. They finished the year with a 15-2 record and a point differential of +59. They were a perfect 8-0 at home and had impressive wins over numerous playoff teams.

Kansas City won their way into the Super Bowl where they were swiftly destroyed by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles overpowered and outmatched the Chiefs which led to one of the most dominant Super Bowl victories in recent memory. While the final score didn't look too horrible for the Chiefs, the Eagles had taken many of their starters out of the game by the time Kansas City started getting anything going.

As the Chiefs enter free agency, there are a few holes for them to fill. Notably, they need to add talent at wide receiver as well as on the defensive and offensive lines. With all the talent available in free agency, it won't be difficult for the Chiefs to find difference-makers. To make matters even better in Kansas City, there are plenty of veteran players with gas left in the tank that may be willing to take a deal with the Chiefs for less than their market value.

Who could the Chiefs sign that would ruin the offseason for the rest of the NFL?

3. OLB Joey Bosa

The Chiefs could look to bolster the defense. When they played the Eagles in the Super Bowl, they were dominated at the line of scrimmage on offense and on defense. Adding some veteran talent to the defensive line could help take the Chiefs defense to a higher level in 2025.

The Los Angeles Chargers recently released veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa. Bosa has recorded at least five sacks in eight of his nine NFL seasons despite facing injuries and missing time in six different years. The 29-year-old has been selected to five Pro Bowls including one in 2024. He's recorded 17 forced fumbles and 72 sacks across nine seasons. While he might not be the same talent he was five or six years ago, he's still a feared edge rusher.

For the Chiefs to add him, it likely wouldn't cost them too much money. A released veteran like Bosa could take a team-friendly deal to sign with a powerhouse like the Chiefs. One of the holdups with Bosa could be his eagerness to play with his brother, Nick Bosa, as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

2. DE Josh Sweat

The next guy on this list is somebody the Chiefs know very well. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was dominant against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He recorded 2.5 sacks and lived in the backfield during a dominant defensive performance against Kansas City.

Now he's a free agent and the Chiefs could look to turn him into a formidable member of their defense rather than letting him walk back to the Eagles.

Sweat dominated the 2024 season for Philadelphia. He recorded eight sacks on the year, bringing his total up to 43 across his seven-year NFL career. Sweat was a feared member of a dominant Eagles defense, but he could look to jump sides and join Chris Jones on the Chiefs defensive front.

Adding Sweat might be expensive, but it's a move the Chiefs can afford to make. He's a star who's already shown the team exactly how dominant he can be. Kansas City needs to add a star defender up front and this could be the ideal move to make.

1. WR Davante Adams

The Chiefs desperately need to add pass catchers for Patrick Mahomes' offense. Last season, the team was led by an aging Travis Kelce and a big play threat in Xavier Worthy. Instead of Kansas City winning games behind a high-powered offense, it needed to rely on a star-studded defense to carry the load.

With the Cincinnati Bengals franchise tagging Tee Higgins and the New York Jets recently releasing Davante Adams, the Chiefs could look to sign Adams now that Higgins is off the board. It's unclear whether Adams will look to follow Aaron Rodgers to a new destination, but if the star wide receiver is open to playing in Kansas City, it would be a huge move for the Chiefs to make.

Last season, Adams recorded 85 catches on a staggering 141 targets split between two teams. He totaled over 1,000 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns as well.

While he might be 32 years old and on the back end of his illustrious NFL career, the star wide out is still one of the best 20 or 25 wide receivers in the entire league. If he was added to the Chiefs offense, it could be bad news for the rest of the league.