3 free agents the Mets can sign to win the 2025 World Series
The New York Mets met their match with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS this season. After an up and down season, Carlos Mendoza and his team will be headed home instead of headed to a Subway Series World Series.
New York was counted out for the majority of the season before their season turned around just as quickly as it had gone downhill. This team made it much further than most would have imagined back in April.
But they fell short of the ultimate goal and when you have a payroll over $300 million, it's unacceptable to continue to miss out on the World Series. Steve Cohen and the Mets will be very active in free agency to improve their roster this Winter. They need to be or 2025 will look a lot like 2024.
Luckily for the Mets faithful, they're going to be big spenders this offseason. Money certainly won't be a limiting factor in how much the Mets front office improves the roster heading into 2025.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. Adding RHP Corbin Burnes would give the Mets a true ace
A few years ago, the Mets went out and signed Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to be a pair of true aces at the top of their rotation. Unfortunately, that Mets team wasn't very competitive, and the team ended up trading both of these future Hall of Famers before the trade deadline.
This offseason, the Mets have the opportunity to go out and sign another true ace to be the leader of their pitching staff.
Baltimore Orioles ace, Corbin Burnes, is set to enter free agency this offseason. Just about every team in baseball, including the Orioles, will be interested in bringing Burnes to their city. The difference between the rest of the league and the Mets is how much money the Mets are willing to spend.
Burnes will be an expensive player to pull away from Baltimore, but he would come in and likely be a top two arm in the NL East, if not the best arm in the division.
Now, I have to preface that there's not a high chance that the Mets can sign all three players on this list. The list kicks off with Corbin Burnes and there's two more players to follow that will be just as expensive, while likely being much more expensive than Burnes. If New York can land two of these three players, they will be in prime position to secure the 2025 World Series.
2. Re-signing 1B Pete Alonso is a crucial piece of New York's offseason
The top player on this list will be the clear top priority for the Mets this offseason. But the second player on this list is very important as well.
This free agent that the Mets need to sign in free agency is their slugging first baseman, Pete Alonso. Alonso has spent his entire career with the Mets thus far and Steve Cohen and the team need to do everything in their power to make sure that Alonso retires a Met.
Alonso has been nothing but incredible in the big leagues. In 846 big league games, all with the Mets, Alonso is slashing an absurd .249/.339/.514 with 226 home runs. He's smashed at least 34 home runs in each full season during his big league career.
Alonso is very well loved and very valued in New York. The market to acquire him is going to be tremendously hot this offseason with the Mariners and Cubs being big players in the game. But the Mets need to bring him back, no matter what.
Cohen is going to need to be a big spender this offseason if the Mets want to get back to the postseason in 2025. They have a chance to steal the NL East if they make the right moves this Winter.
1. Signing OF Juan Soto would be a dream come true for the Mets
The New York Mets are heading into the offseason with one real goal in mind: sign Juan Soto to the team.
Steve Cohen is the richest owner in the game right now and he's likely going to be willing to go toe to toe with Hal Steinbrenner in an attempt to pull Soto away from the Bronx Bombers.
Soto will likely cost in the range of $500 million to $600 million in total value, which shouldn't be a problem for Cohen and the organization.
Adding Soto for the next 10 or 15 years is exactly what any team needs, but only what a handful of teams could afford. Putting him on the Mets roster will make them postseason contenders for the entirety of his contract.
Soto has the chance to be the best player in baseball over any given year. When we look back on the 2020's, there's a good chance that the consensus is Soto was the best player of the decade. He's just that good and he's still getting better.
The Yankees are obviously going to be very hard to pull him away from, but Cohen and the Mets need to do everything in their power to bring Soto to the team. If they miss out on Soto because he just doesn't want to be there, that's okay. But they can't miss out on him for lack of effort or money.