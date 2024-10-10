3 free agents the Phillies can sign to get revenge on the Mets—and win the 2025 World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies were incredible all season. They led MLB in players selected to the All-Star Game, including setting the record for most pitchers selected as All-Stars in one year.
But, thanks to a Francisco Lindor grand slam in Game 4 of the NLDS, the Phillies season ended at the hands of the division rival New York Mets. There may not be a worse way to watch your season come to an end: Watching your rivals celebrate on the field following your season coming to an end is the kind of story that crushes a team, and the Phillies are going to have to sit with this pain all offseason. The front office is going to be tasked with building an even better team that can come back in 2025, get revenge on the Mets and win the 2025 World Series.
3. Cody Bellinger would be a sneaky good pickup for the Phillies
Here is a connection that you probably haven't seen yet: Cody Bellinger to the Phillies this offseason. You probably haven't heard this because I'm not getting this from any insider that has leaked any information. This idea is based purely on the fit.
Bellinger would be a huge upgrade, likely as an everyday outfielder, over what the Phillies have out there right now. The veteran utility man has provided a huge boost to the Cubs over the last few seasons, but he's likely to decline his player option and enter free agency. Chicago will be aggressive to get him back again, but Bellinger likely wants to win and the North Siders haven't been doing much of that.
If Bellinger hits the open market, the Phillies should have enough money to spend. They could jump right to the top of the sweepstakes to get him, though he isn't the right-handed outfielder that they looked for all season.
This one isn't as likely to be pursued as the other two options on this list, but it's definitely something that the Phillies could look into if they see Bellinger as an everyday bat in their lineup, which he absolutely could and should be.
2. Bringing relievers Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez back should be top priority in Philly
The Phillies pitching staff was a huge strength all season long. Their starting rotation was nasty, except for some shakiness out of the fifth spot. But it was their bullpen that locked down numerous games throughout the year, especially after some shrewd additions at the trade deadline.
Now, heading into the winter, the Phillies don't need to upgrade their bullpen, per se; they just need to bring everybody back, including pending free agents Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez.
Both Estevez and Hoffman were huge pieces to the success that Philadelphia had in 2024, locking down late innings and allowing Philly to part with Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez at the trade deadline, and they need to be priorities this offseason.
Neither of these guys will be incredibly expensive, but the Phillies will have to spend a bit more than they would on a typical reliever to bring them back. There will be plenty of teams across the league trying to drag these two righties out of Philly, but the Phillies need to do anything they can to bring this bullpen intact back next season.
1. Anthony Santander would be the switch-hitting OF that Philly needs
All season, the Phillies were searching desperately for a right-handed hitting outfielder to plug in as a platoon option for their push to the postseason. They ended up adding a few smaller options to fill this hole, but they never found the crowned jewel
Heading into the offseason, this is still a huge hole for the team. There are a few options in free agency, like Teoscar Hernandez of the Dodgers. There's also the obvious option of Luis Robert Jr. as a trade target from the White Sox. But the best option to add a power hitter to this outfield isn't even a righty. He's a switch-hitter that could be an everyday, middle of the lineup bat for the 2025 Phillies.
It's Anthony Santander of the Orioles, who's coming off a career year in Baltimore. Santander, 29, slashed .235/.308/.506 with a career high 44 home runs this season. He tallied a career high 41 doubles in 2023, which proves this two-year stretch isn't a fluke.
He would slot in as an everyday bat, complementing the rest of the Phillies lineup perfectly. He's very similar to Kyle Schwarber, who's been loved and welcomed as a power bat in the Phillies lineup.