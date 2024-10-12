3 free agents the Tigers can sign to get revenge on the Guardians—and win the 2025 World Series
The Detroit Tigers were never supposed to make it as far as they did this season. Nobody gave them much of a chance coming into the season. They were constantly looked over and as the trade deadline arrived, it seemed as though the front office was waving the white flag on the season too.
Detroit were in sell mode at the trade deadline, opting to deal away Andrew Chafin, Mark Canha and Jack Flaherty before the deadline passed. This was the front office's way of admitting that 2024 wasn't their year.
But thanks to Tarik Skubal and a gutsy roster around him, the Tigers surged up the American League standings, landing a playoff spot. Detroit topped the Astros in the Wild Card round before running into their division rival Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Lane Thomas would clobber a grand slam off the Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal in Game 5, leaving Detroit picking up the pieces of their hearts as the Guardians celebrated on the field.
Heading into free agency, the front office owes it to the players and the fans of the team to invest in winning. The players have invested into the team and it's time for the front office to invest as well.
3. Adding relief pitchers Paul Sewald and Clay Holmes would strengthen the Detroit bullpen
There is one stark difference between a team that buys and a team that sells at the trade deadline. Obviously, the Tigers sold at the deadline and they're missing players like Jack Flaherty from their team. But, besides the players that they moved away, they didn't add anybody to their roster either. So there is a stark difference between the Tigers bullpen and the bullpens of the other postseason teams. The other teams were able to bring in needed arms while the Tigers didn't care to put together a postseason bullpen at the deadline.
With that said, this team has the chance to improve heading into 2025, starting with their bullpen. If they dive into free agency and add multiple bullpen arms, they will look much improved compared to this year, especially after all the bullpen games that they tried to salvage in almost every start that wasn't Tarik Skubal's start day in the postseason.
The two arms to look at are right handed relievers Paul Sewald and Clay Holmes. These are two talented veterans that are coming off less than ideal seasons.
Neither of these guys will be the expensive relief pitcher that some teams will be after, though both of their former teams will likely pursue bringing them back next year. Detroit should have the opportunity to get them for relatively cheap and it would be a smart idea to do so.
2. Taking a shot on 2B Gleyber Torres would be worth it for the Tigers
The second player on this list is Gleyber Torres, but he comes with some pretty specific circumstances. The Tigers will only have a chance to acquire him if the Yankees decide they don't want him this Winter. If the Yankees decide to move on from Torres and slot Jazz Chisholm at second base, then a small market team like the Tigers would have a chance to bring him in. But if the Yankees want him, they could easily outbid Detroit to keep him.
Assuming the Yankees move on from him, he would be a great fit in Detroit. Detroit's infield put together a pretty bad offensive year across the board. At some point, Detroit is going to need to part ways with Javy Baez and his horrific contract, which makes room for Trey Sweeney and a free agent like Torres to play in the infield.
Torres has smashed 38 home runs in a season and routinely put up .800 OPS seasons throughout his time with the Yankees. He's experienced a down year in his final year of his contract, but the caliber of player that he can be is still alive inside him.
The Tigers could really benefit from adding a player like Torres to their everyday infield room.
1. Bringing RHP Jack Flaherty back would be a great move for Detroit
The Tigers were absolutely correct to trade Jack Flaherty ahead of the trade deadline this season. They were on the outside looking in at the postseason with a pretty low chance to make it. Flaherty was on an expiring contract and the Tigers were able to acquire two prospects, one being Trey Sweeney who was the team's shortstop after Baez went down with an injury. Now, with Flaherty entering free agency, they have the opportunity to bring him back this Winter.
Flaherty developed good relationships in Detroit, and he was the perfect number two in the rotation behind Skubal. Flaherty had a breakout season with the Tigers that he continued with the Dodgers. All season, he posted consistent numbers, making him one of the more reliable starters across the league.
There's a chance that Flaherty has played himself out of the Tigers price range. But if Detroit is serious about contending next year, bringing him back would be the best offseason move that the team could make.