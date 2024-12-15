3 fringe fantasy football stars who shouldn't be back on your roster after Week 15
By Lior Lampert
The Week 15 NFL slate doesn't only have real-life playoff implications but also marks the start of the fantasy football postseason for most leagues. The magnitude of the moments creates a stressful, albeit fun, high-stakes environment — until you're on the losing side of it.
While teams around the league are jostling for seeding and a chance to compete for Super Bowl LIX, fantasy managers are fighting for their lives. One wrong move/big play can ultimately send you packing or, conversely, spark a magical late-year run. And sometimes, those least expected to rise/fall to the occasion can feel the pressure.
Unfortunately for many managers, the three players mentioned below were borderline lineup locks heading into pivotal win-or-go-home matchups and flopped miserably. Kudos to anyone who prevailed despite them, and let it serve as a lesson not to trust the trio moving forward. And considering they can't be relied upon anymore, dropping them should be relatively easy (if not alleviating).
3. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
The odds were already stacked against Tyrone Tracy Jr. and the New York Giants heading into their interconference clash with the Baltimore Ravens (literally). As the lead back of a 16-point underdog against the stingiest run-stopping unit in football, calling his Week 15 outlook bleak might've been an understatement. But an even work distribution between him and backup Devin Singletary made it the ultimate nightmare scenario.
Tracy out-carried Singletary 10 to eight, though the latter knotted up the touch tally by catching three passes to the former's one. To make matters worse, the rookie ceded New York's lone touchdown through the ground to head coach Brian Daboll's pupil.
Something changed after Tracy led all running backs in targets in Week 14 and ostensibly cemented his status as the Giants' bell cow. Why, you may ask? We're not entirely sure. Nevertheless, he can't be trusted if Singletary will continue vulturing goal line opportunities, receiving usage and carries.
Sharing the backfield with Singletary yielded Tracy a 35-yard, one-reception performance. And as long as they continue operating as a tandem on a dreadful Giants offense, neither can be depended on.
2. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle did his best Cooper Kupp impression in the Miami Dolphins' 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans, posting zero receptions on two targets.
It's worth noting that Waddle suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter and never returned. The Dolphins deemed him questionable, though he never appeared to have much chance of re-entering. So, if this turns into a multi-week issue, cutting him is a no-brainer. Regardless, it's still worthwhile.
Waddle was rounding into form heading into this meeting with the Texans. He caught eight-plus balls and recorded at least 99 receiving yards in two of Miami's previous three matches. But the 26-year-old speedster has mostly been a net negative asset this season and is now hurt.
Before Waddle's hot streak, he only eclipsed 50 receiving yards twice through Week 10. Yet, his lack of consistent volume may be the most concerning aspect, averaging less than five targets per game during that stretch. For context, he saw 7.4 looks across 14 appearances in 2023.
There are probably a lot of managers out there who slotted Kupp and Waddle into their lineups only to be mightily disappointed. Two of the best receivers in the sport combining for zilch in a win-or-go-home setting is absurd and speaks to fantasy football's unpredictable nature.
1. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Managers who stashed Isiah Pacheco in hopes of him being the typical three-down star we've become accustomed to seeing were sadly mistaken. The Kansas City Chiefs deployed a chaotic three-man backfield en route to dismantling the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.
As you can see, Pacheco and Kareem Hunt had equal snap share and carry rates. Meanwhile, third-stringer Samaje Perine siphoned some of everything, turning the Chiefs' rushing attack into a full-blown committee.
Volume has been a big part of Pacheco's fantasy value since claiming Kansas City's RB1 role in 2022, as was his receiving upside and explosiveness. Alas, none of those factors have worked in the third-year pro's favor upon returning from a broken fibula. He's failed to reach pre-injury form, and we should adjust our expectations accordingly.