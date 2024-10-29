3 Giants to blame for losing to Steelers on Monday Night Football

Malik Nabers Today In Giants Loss Vs Steelers



13 Targets

7 Catches

72 Receiving Yards

1 4th Down Conversion



2 Costly Drops In The 4th Quarter And A Couple Inches Away From Having A Touchdown. Just Have To Be Better MANNNNNNN



Giants Move To 2-6

Just Tank #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/JgPUekmkUC