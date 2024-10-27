3 head coaches the Fever should hire to maximize Caitlin Clark and take the next step
The Indiana Fever are coming off their first playoff run since the 2016 season. It was a year full of ups and downs, from a slow start to a scorching hot streak to a disappointing finish, but one thing remained certain: Caitlin Clark is already one of the best players in the WNBA.
Despite getting swept by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, it seemed like Indiana was trending in the right direction given Clark's development and the team's encouraging play over the second half of the regular season. The front office, however, disagreed: After two seasons in Indiana, the team has parted ways with head coach Christie Sides. Sides helped the Fever make real strides in 2024, but evidently it wasn't enough, and now the Fever look poised to go all-in around their franchise cornerstone in Clark.
"“We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth. While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. "- Kelly Krauskopf Fever president
As we look ahead to the next chapter with the Fever, here are three coaches that would be able to maximize Clark and help her take the next step as the leader of not only Indiana, but as a face of the league as well.
3 coaches to help Caitlin Clark and the Fever take the next step
Stephanie White
Rumors have been circulating for some time around Stephanie White taking over as head coach for the Fever. As an Indiana native, she would be a home run for the fan base. There is one big issue, though, which is that she's still currently the head coach for the Sun. But an article from the Chicago Sun-Times a couple of weeks ago indicated that White isn't expected to begin the 2025 season in Connecticut, and she has very often throughout this past season expressed her excitement with the present and future of the Fever.
The former WNBA Coach of the Year will have many options to choose from if she becomes available. But having played and coached in Indiana, they would have to be a frontrunner. White has been able to maximize her talent in Connecticut. She's never gotten to coach a talent quite like Clark, though, and if they keep Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell alongside her and get more shooting over the offseason, White could be just what the team needs to break through.
Lisa Bluder
Who better to help maximize Clark and the Fever than Clark's college coach at Iowa? Back in June, when things weren't going too hot for Indiana amid a slow start, there was a leaked meeting between Bluder and the Fever front office. She has led Iowa to two national championship games and she already knows how to build a team around Clark. It would be a big promotion for a coach that is 63 and has never coached in the WNBA, but it is a unique situation to be in with Clark, who you want to keep happy, and the duo have proven they can win together. If things don't work out with White, don't be surprised if Bluder winds up in the discussion as well.
Teresa Weatherspoon
Let's combine one of the best guards in the NBA today in Clark with one of the best guards in WNBA history in Weatherspoon. She was let go as head coach of the Chicago Sky after missing the playoffs, but the team quite frankly overachieved regardless given a lack of overall talent. Weatherspoon likes to push the pace and the Sky don't have that kind of talent at guard and never got to rightfully execute their coach's system. Clark, on the other hand, would fit perfectly in it. With a much better roster in Indiana, Weatherspoon would have a lot more to work with. On paper, she doesn't have the resume that would consider her an upgrade from Sides, but her style of play would fit better with the Fever than it did with the Sky.
There was one more name that came to my head, but it's weird to picture it happening: Cheryl Miller. I didn't add her to the list, because it felt more like just trying to associate her with her brother Reggie Miller who spent his entire career with the Indiana Pacers. Cheryl has coaching and executive experience in the WNBA due to her time with the Phoenix Mercury, but consider this a long shot for now. The search for a new head coach begins in Indiana, and these names are only a shortlist of who they'll likey be considering.