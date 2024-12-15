3 head coaches who deserve to be fired after Week 15 and who could replace them
We've reached Week 15 in the NFL, and while certain teams are jockeying for playoff positioning, others have already begun planning for the offseason to come. But which of those might include a change at head coach?
The early slate of games on Sunday was, frankly, a dud overall, but it did give the NFL coaching carousel plenty of juice, as several coaches whose seats were already getting warm laid eggs that might have them out of a job in just a few weeks time. Who should be on the chopping block come Black Monday, and who deserves one more year? Let's break it down.
3. The Jets should replace Jeff Ulbrich with Aaron Glenn
Yes, the New York Jets managed to finally snap their four-game losing streak with a come-from-behind win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. But 1) needing some late magic from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to sneak past arguably the worst team in the league is hardly worthy of a victory lap and 2) the way in which New York got to that win should have the organization more than ready to move on from Ulbrich as interim head coach.
For starters, the Jets' defense continued its troubling backslide since Ulbrich was promoted to replace Robert Saleh, getting torched for over 400 yards by the formerly punchless Mac Jones. Even more troubling were some game-management choices Ulbrich made: First, he chose to kick a field goal from the 35-yard-line rather than go for a 4th and 5 in the third quarter, leading to an Anders Carlson miss. Then, rather than burning the Jags' final two timeouts before running the clock down to around 20 seconds and kicking the game-winning field goal, Ulbrich had New York score a touchdown from the one-yard line, giving Jacksonville an unnecessary final chance to tie the game and force overtime.
That chance was ultimately unsuccessful, but the Jets saw more than enough from Ulbrich here to know that he can't be the guy moving forward, Aaron Rodgers endorsement or not. If any team is in need of a culture change this offseason, it's New York, and that's why it should turn to a favorite son in Glenn as its next head coach. Not only would the current Detroit Lions DC be a godsend for young talent like Sauce Gardner, but he would finally bring vision and energy to a locker room long in search of it.
2. The Browns should replace Kevin Stefanski with Mike Vrabel
There's so much dysfunction surrounding Stefanski in Cleveland that you'd be forgiven for giving him a bit of a pass amid another lost Browns season, but that would be a mistake. Stefanski should shoulder at least some of the blame for the team's acquisition of (and insistence in sticking by) Deshaun Watson despite all available evidence, and it's become clear at this point that some change is needed for this franchise to return to contention. Cleveland's offense was ugly once again in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, another clunker in a season full of them.
Luckily enough, the organization already has a proven winner and program-builder in-house in Vrabel, currently serving as a coaching and personnel consultant after being inexplicably let go by the Tennessee Titans. The Browns are more than one player away from turning this around. They need someone to lay a solid foundation, and Vrabel proved in his previous stop that he excels at exactly that. This team has seen far too much drama in recent years, and Vrabel will at the very least get everyone rowing in the same direction as the Browns set about finding a new QB of the future (you know, whenever it finally gets cheap enough to move on from Watson).
1. The Giants should replace Brian Daboll with Ben Johnson
As if John Mara wasn't already set on clearing house, Sunday's embarrassing display — in which a nearly non-existent crowd watched the Baltimore Ravens flatten the New York Giants, 3514 — should be the straw that breaks the camel's back. This Giants roster has been decimated by injury, but don't let that excuse be enough to let Daboll and GM Joe Schoen off the hook: This is a bad, bad team, one that didn't have any idea which direction it was going or how to identify and develop talent even at full health.
Another loss puts New York in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the golden opportunity the Giants have been waiting for to push the reset button. Daniel Jones and his contract are finally out the door. Daboll and Schoen have had ample time at this point, and are no closer to figuring things out; heck, we don't even know what the plan is in New York right now. So why not make a run at Johnson, the perfect coach for a team that's been schematically regressive for seemingly the entire 21st century? It's unclear whether Johnson would be interested, but if he was willing to take the Chicago Bears job, why wouldn't he come to New York and have his pick of nex