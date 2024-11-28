3 issues the Vikings need to fix before the NFL Playoffs
By Luke Norris
Heading into their Week 13 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, the Minnesota Vikings are in great shape as it pertains to the overall NFL playoff picture.
Improving to 9-2 with a Week 12 win over the Chicago Bears, the Vikes still trail the Detroit Lions in the NFC North but would own the No. 5 seed in the NFC if the postseason started tomorrow.
They're a full game up on the rival Green Bay Packers (8-3) in the wild-card race, three games up in the loss column over the Washington Commanders (7-5), three games up on the Cards (6-5), and four games ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers, all of whom enter the week at 5-6.
But while the Vikings' chances of heading back to the playoffs for a second time in three years are pretty darn good at this point, there are still a few things Kevin O'Connell & Co. need to shore up before the postseason begins.
The Vikings are one of the league leaders in turnovers
It's no secret that Sam Darnold has struggled with turnovers this season and enters Week 13 tied for the league lead with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew with 14, both having recorded 10 interceptions and four lost fumbles.
Darnold has improved in this area over the last two weeks, committing just one, that being a lost fumble against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. However, while credited with that fumble, Darnold wasn't at fault there, as the pitch that led to said fumble hit Aaron Jones directly in the chest. But that's just how the rules work.
As Darnold was turnover-free against the Bears this past Sunday, completing 22 of 34 passes for a season-high 330 yards with two touchdowns, no picks, and no fumbles, the bigger concern at this point might be Jones.
In addition to the pitch he dropped, the former Packer fumbled again against Tennessee and lost another against Chicago near the goal line, as Jonathan Owens simply ripped the ball from his hands.
Jones has had a phenomenal season, leading the Vikings in total yards from scrimmage with 1,083. But his ball security is worth keeping an eye on. Overall, Minnesota has committed 18 turnovers on the year, tied for the fourth-most in the league.
The Minnesota offensive line needs to improve
While the Vikings' offensive line hasn't been terrible this season, it hasn't been anywhere near elite either, which is why they went out and acquired left tackle Cam Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the trade deadline.
Robinson, of course, left Sunday's game against the Bears with a foot injury, but there is optimism that he can suit up on Sunday against Arizona.
Even with Robinson healthy, though, the Vikings' O-line has had its problems, particularly at the guard position.
Right guard Ed Ingram was recently benched and was replaced by Dalton Risner, who was PFF's lowest-graded offensive lineman for Minnesota against Chicago at a dismal 52.9. So, that move may not end up working out like Kevin O'Connell had hoped.
And left guard Blake Brandel barely cracks the top 50 among guards, ranking 48th with an overall grade of 60.2.
Center Garrett Bradbury and right tackle Brian O'Neill have been solid, but if anyone on this line goes down for an extended period of time, there could be real trouble.
The Vikings' defense allows the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL
Overall, the Vikings' defense has been one of the best in the NFL.
Minnesota has allowed just 74.7 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the league. Brian Flores' unit also ranks fourth in sacks, racking up 38.0 through 11 games. Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel are responsible for nearly half of that total, recording 9.0 each, good for a tie for sixth among all defenders.
The biggest issue this unit has had thus far is defending the pass, as the Vikings have allowed 242.5 yards per game through the air, the fifth-most in the NFL.
That said, however, Minnesota has been able to offset some of that damage with a league-leading 16 interceptions. And they're getting production on that end from everywhere, as eight different players have notched at least one pick, with Camryn Bynum leading the way with four.
But the Vikings can't continue to rely on that moving forward. If they can't get an interception during a drive, things get messy, as evidenced by the fact that the Minnesota defense is one of the worst in the red zone, allowing a touchdown 65.38% of the time, the sixth-worst clip in the league.
This could be a big problem come playoff time when they're facing elite quarterbacks.