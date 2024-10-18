3 James Harden trades to kick off the Clippers' fire sale after Kawhi injury news
The Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in a precarious position after the recent news that Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined indefinitely to start the 2024-25 NBA season due to right knee inflammation. Leonard, who has been dealing with knee issues since May (and before that ... forever), hoped that offseason surgery would solve the problem. However, despite skipping both Team USA and preseason, Leonard's absence has left the Clippers scrambling for solutions.
This setback comes at a particularly bad time for the Clippers. They do not own their 2025 first-round draft pick after trading it to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019 as part of the deal for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With Duke’s Cooper Flagg headlining the upcoming draft class, the Clippers may need to contemplate a significant roster overhaul, especially if their season starts poorly without Leonard. This has led to speculation that the team could explore trading James Harden, whom they recently acquired, to facilitate a rebuild.
Here are three potential trades that could send Harden to a new team:
3. Zach LaVine to the Clippers
Clippers receive: Zach LaVine
Bulls receive: James Harden, P.J. Tucker
Zach LaVine has been a frequent name on the trade block, and a move to Los Angeles might give him the fresh start he’s been seeking. While LaVine has had a strained relationship with the Bulls' front office, the Bulls are performing better than expected with the acquisitions of Josh Giddey and a potentially healthy Lonzo Ball. Still, a trade could give LaVine a chance to play in a more dynamic offense with the Clippers, potentially rejuvenating his career.
For the Bulls, acquiring Harden would bring veteran leadership, something the team has lacked. Harden’s playmaking ability could pair well with the Bulls' young core, including Coby White and Nikola Vucevic, creating a more versatile offensive system. P.J. Tucker, a defensive specialist, would also provide the Bulls with additional depth and toughness.
2. Harden to the Toronto Raptors
Clippers receive: Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher, Ja’Kobe Walter, 2029 1st-round pick
Raptors receive: James Harden
The Raptors are another team that could benefit from Harden’s veteran presence. Though Toronto has publicly stated they are not aiming to win many games this season, they might reconsider their stance by bringing in Harden to help mentor their younger players, including Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, and Scottie Barnes. Harden could guide the young core, helping them develop while also giving the Raptors a shot at playoff contention.
In return, the Clippers would get a mix of role players and future assets. Bruce Brown, who was critical in the Denver Nuggets’ 2023 championship run, would add hustle and defense to the Clippers' rotation. Chris Boucher could provide energy and rebounding off the bench, while Ja’Kobe Walter is a promising young guard with upside. The 2029 first-round pick would give the Clippers additional flexibility for future trades or rebuilding.
1. Harden to the Lakers for a New Big 3
Clippers receive: D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Max Christie
Lakers receive: James Harden
In this scenario, the Lakers would form a new "Big 3" with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and James Harden. Harden’s playmaking skills would allow LeBron to take more off-ball roles and reduce his workload, which could be beneficial as he nears 40. The pick-and-roll between Harden and Davis would also be a lethal offensive weapon, creating mismatches for opposing defenses.
The Clippers would take a risk trading Harden to a division rival, but the return could be worth it. D’Angelo Russell would become the primary ball-handler and scorer for the Clippers, while Gabe Vincent and Max Christie would add depth to the backcourt. Although the Clippers would have to face Harden multiple times a year, this trade would give them a solid foundation to build upon if they decide to move forward without Leonard and Harden.
As the Clippers ponder their future, these trades provide a path toward reshaping the roster and preparing for whatever direction the team chooses to go. Whether it's a rebuild or a retool, trading Harden could be the first domino to fall.