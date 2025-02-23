3 Joel Embiid successors the 76ers need to reluctantly start thinking about

The process in Philadelphia began over a decade ago when they selected Joel Embiid with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft. He would eventually win an MVP, but the Philadelphia 76ers were in for a plethora of nagging injuries and disappointing playoff exits. After signing Paul George, to create a big three between Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey, Philly finds themselves out of the play-in tournament.

Embiid was supposed to be a player that was going to bring one if not multiple championships to the 76ers. He's reached the level where he won an MVP and recognized as one of the best players in the league, but he's never on the court.

The soon to be 31-year-old is planning on having another offseason surgery where the 76ers should now be starting to think of his replacement. Here are three players that would be the perfect fit.

3. Kevin Durant

One constant throughout Kevin Durant's career is that he can become displeased in his current situation quickly. With the Phoenix Suns outside of the play-in, if they miss the playoffs all together, Durant will most likely be on the move.

It will be almost impossible for a team to properly give the compensation that is required to trade for Kevin Durant, but after the Luka Doncic trade, anything is possible. Embiid's injury concerns aren't going anywhere, so giving up an injury riddled 31-year-old for a 36-year-old, who is still playing like a top player, will be worth it.

Philadelphia still has a lot of great pieces, starting off with Tyrese Maxey. He's putting up 27.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals on .448/.345/.874 shooting splits. His play rises when Embiid is on the court, except he's never on the court.

Next to Maxey, there's still Andre Drummond, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre, Guerschon Yabusele, etc... The problem that they suffered is Embiid not being healthy and Paul George's play diminishing. Adding Durant to the roster would not only give them a reliable superstar but someone who has been consistent in his production for the entirety of his career.

There's risk in trading for Durant because Philly would lose all their size, and their championship window is smaller. If they're able to get a solid role player either from the Suns or by including a third team, they would have a better chance to compete.

2. Ace Bailey

The 76ers are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with the sixth-best odds for the first overall pick. If they make the play-in and win two games to make the playoffs, then they lose their lottery pick, which may leave them in purgatory for a little bit longer.

With looking at an opportunity to hit the reset button, they should look at keeping their pick. Depending on where it falls, they have the pieces to trade up to select Ace Bailey, small forward from Rutgers University.

He's averaging 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, one steal, and 1.2 blocks on .466/.362/.683 shooting splits. These numbers are coming with him playing in the Big Ten, playing next to another projected top pick in Dylan Harper, and at just 18 years old.

As any young player, there is a lot he can still grow on, but he will be a perfect fit in Philadelphia. If the 76ers are somehow able to get the second or third pick, they should take Bailey, if they're selecting lower, they should trade up. He has the physical toolset to excel in the NBA. Standing at 6-foot-10, he's a natural scorer, great rebounder, and is used to having a great point guard next to him.

In a system that has Maxey and potentially Joel Embiid, he will have every opportunity to be an effective scorer. Bailey would be expected to do what Paul George was supposed to do, and if he could become that third star, Philadelphia may find themselves playing in June.

1. Cooper Flagg

The consensus first overall pick in this year’s draft is Cooper Flagg. He's been dominating every level, including Division I players since he was 14 years old. With an 8.3 percent chance to get the first pick, the 76ers should pray their ping pong ball is selected last.

In his sole year, Flagg is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, four assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals on .486/.366/.812 shooting splits. He leads the Duke Blue Devils, the third rank team according to the AP polls, in all five major statistical categories, making him, without a doubt, the most hyped-up college basketball player since Zion Williamson.

Flagg is projected to be a franchise changing player, but only one can get him. Since Embiid has yet to work out, and most likely won't, a fresh start with an 18-year-old, with all the potential in the world could change life.

If Philadelphia is lucky enough to get the first pick without having to trade, then their championship window would grow more. A trio of Maxey, Embiid, and Flagg could become a core that wins an NBA Final. If they don't get it, then breaking the bank to get the first pick may be their best option.

The 76ers are in a position where they must decide if this core they want moving forward. With Embiid constantly being injured, it's time to look at someone who has the potential to become a top player in the NBA.