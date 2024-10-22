3 Juan Soto replacements Brian Cashman should have an eye on already
With the World Series set to kick off on Friday, the New York Yankees' best shot to bring home another trophy may be this year. Once the season ends, it will be a wild ride until Juan Soto signs his next deal.
If it's not going to be with the Yankees, GM Brian Cashman will have to act quickly to ensure he fills that hole left behind as soon as possible. The best way to do that is by already having those names in mind.
These are three of the top players he should have circled on his radar.
3. Teoscar Hernandez
Let's keep in mind that nobody's name will sound as good as Juan Soto in this spot, but the Yankees need to be ready to get their guy if he does walk. Teoscar Hernandez is coming off a fantastic year in which he slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 HRs and 99 RBIs. The Dodgers are already loaded for bear, and losing Teoscar's production hurts, but they still have several bats they can shop for, such as Soto or anyone else on this list.
The only knock on Hernandez in New York is not a knock at all but just the fact that the Yankees already have plenty of right-handed sluggers on the team. Still, Hernandez presents a viable option as power lefty-hitters that can make a difference are few and far between this year. The Yankees will certainly care about that less if their backs are up against the wall from losing Soto, however, so look for any productive hitter in the outfield to be in play if that's the case.
2. Cody Bellinger (if he opts out)
The Yankees wanted to trade for Cody Bellinger in 2023, but the Cubs ultimately decided to keep him. Now, they may have a chance to land him in free agency if he opts out of his deal with the Chicago and, of course, if the Yankees miss out on Soto. The main obstacle standing in the way is that Bellinger likely won't find a better deal than what he has right now, given that his second prove-it season didn't work out as well as his first.
In 2023, the Cubs took a chance on Bellinger, and he rewarded them nicely with a line of .307/.356/.525 with 26 HRs and 97 RBIs. Bellinger played the same number of games in 2024 and 2023 (130), but this year managed to slash just .266/.325/.426 with 18 HRs and 78 RBIs. This is more of a name worth mentioning, as Cashman will want to keep him on his radar, but personally, I don't see Bellinger testing the market this winter.
1. Anthony Santander
Switch-hitting Anthony Santander is a good fit for Yankee Stadium not only because of his ability to hit from both sides of the plate but also because the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium would be ideal for him, given that his power has come chiefly against southpaws. Santander launched 44 home runs while driving in 102 RBIs during his first All-Star campaign in 2024, and teams will be looking to add that type of pop to their lineup if they miss out on the most prized free agents.
Ideally, the Yankees will hope that if it's not Soto donning the pinstripes next season, it will be someone who can fill the left-handed power role he leaves behind. Santander may hit for a lower batting average than someone like Bellinger, but in today's game, you want as many home runs and RBIs crammed into your lineup as possible. Santander presents a nice consolation prize for losing the perennial MVP candidate in Soto.