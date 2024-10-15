3 Justin Fields trades to put him on a team who wouldn’t screw over their QB
By John Buhler
Find someone who loves you as much as the Pittsburgh Steelers love creating self-inflicted adversity. Overcoming adversity is in the organization's blood. It was something Chuck Noll first established in the 1970s. Bill Cowher picked it up and ran with it in the 1990s to mid-2000s. While Mike Tomlin did a great job of it initially, he seems to be more concerned with winning nine games a year above all else.
Despite a 4-2 start, the Steelers are shockingly going to pivot off Justin Fields in favor of Russell Wilson at quarterback. Wilson has not done a damn thing worth writing home about in the league for years now. Fields is an ascending player, while Wilson might be completely shot. If this was the Steelers' plan all along, I hate their plan, and you should, too! This is going to backfire so very badly...
In order to save face, because there is going to be a ton of posturing and prefacing from the Steelers' brass to defend their existence rather than win games, it serves them to move on from Fields by way of a trade. He might walk at the end of the season anyway. If the Steelers' mind is made up to start Wilson, then they need to see that plan of action through. In the meantime, go get a pick and a player.
Here are three teams who would actually appreciate having Fields as their starter the rest of the way.
3. Miami Dolphins
I don't care if Tua Tagovailoa wants to play again, he needs to call it a career before he suffers yet another concussion. For that reason, he is an unmovable asset, if that is what you want to call him, for the Miami Dolphins. For as long as he remains in the building and as part of this team, they are not going anywhere. This is why I would bet on another underappreciated quarterback if I were them.
All it would take for the Dolphins to land Fields would be a third-round compensatory pick for 2025.
While Mike McDaniel may think he can make chicken salad out of chicken mess with Baltimore Ravens castoff Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, wouldn't you think he would want better ingredients? Fields can run and throw. He has shown an ability to extend plays with his legs when his protection caves in on him. For years now, I have not trusted the Dolphins offensive line. Fields would be great deodorant.
If I were McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, I would be looking for an exit strategy to effectively pivot off Tagovailoa as soon as possible. This is because I cannot trust owner Stephen Ross to have patience when he himself is running out of time. Fields is younger than Tagovailoa, not injury-prone and is an ascending player when compared to a guy who is likely already past his peak.
Being in-conference complicates things, but the Dolphins have an opportunity to save their season.
2. New Orleans Saints
It has gone to hell in a hand basket very quickly for the New Orleans Saints. After a 2-0 start to the season, they are now riding a four-game losing streak. Though they still have a positive win differential, mostly because they played the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys to start, this team is going nowhere fast. Derek Carr is hurt, Spencer Rattler is a rookie and Jake Haener is not playing.
What I would do is send Haener and a fourth-round pick to the Steelers to upgrade at quarterback.
It may be clunky in New Orleans with Carr in the mend, Haener and Rattler on rookie contracts and Taysom Hill being paid so much money to do Taysom Hill things, but the Saints need to hit the reset button in the worst way possible. This might mean drafting Carr's long-term successor, but what if the Saints can do what they love more than anything in the world by kicking the can down the road again?
Fields would theoretically be an upgrade at quarterback. Just because he hasn't won a division yet doesn't mean he never will. We are a decade-plus into Carr's career, and he has still never done that. Truth be told, the Saints aren't going to do this because I feel that head coach Dennis Allen would rather go down with the ship with Carr as his quarterback than to effectively reboot this thing again.
Fields grew up outside of Atlanta, so that would add some extra juice to the Saints' biggest rivalry.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
And look who we have here... This was always the best landing spot for Fields once it became very apparent that the Chicago Bears were going to pivot off of him in favor of drafting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall out of USC. The Las Vegas Raiders tried to make it work with the combination of Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell at quarterback and it hasn't worked out. Go trade for Fields yesterday.
Since Minshew's contract is too big, let's send O'Connell back to the midwest with a fourth-rounder.
The idea behind trading for Fields is that he would reunite with his former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. It wasn't always pretty, but Fields became a better player in Chicago under his tutelage. Otherwise, the Raiders will need to look at one of five first-round quarterbacks this spring. There may be a lot of quarterbacks with first-round talent, but none of them are can't-miss prospects either.
Dealing for Fields allows the Raiders to briefly hit the reset button offensively, while gaining a foundational piece for very little to try and build around next year. If it doesn't work out, then the Raiders have all the reason in the world to draft their next franchise guy inside of the top 10 next spring. This is a calculated move with very little downside and a considerable amount of upside.
The Raiders may regret not moving up to get a quarterback last spring, so this may end that thought.