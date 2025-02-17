3 Kansas City Chiefs free agent targets to reach another level in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs were consistently the top team in the league during the 2024 season. They landed the top seed in the loaded AFC thanks to the work of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, and a stacked defense. At times, Kansas City looked absolutely unbeatable.
But in the Super Bowl, they were completely outmatched by the Philadelphia Eagles. From start to finish, the Eagles controlled the game. While the final score showed a slightly competitive game, the actual game was far from it. Philadelphia was winning by nearly 40 points when the Chiefs scored their first points of the game. The Eagles had already given their head coach a Gatorade bath when the Chiefs scored their final touchdown of the game. We even saw an appearance from Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, further illustrating how big of a blowout the game truly was.
Now the Chiefs need to reload in the offseason if they want to compete for the Super Bowl again in 2025. While Kansas City will be able to use the NFL Draft and potentially the trade market to improve their roster, it's the free agency pool where the Chiefs can improve the most.
Which top free agents would be the best for the Chiefs to target to take their team to the next level in 2025?
3. WR Stefon Diggs
It was clear for the entire 2024 season that the Chiefs needed to add playmakers on offense. It seems as though Kelce has lost a step, though he was still an above-average tight end. He just wasn't the game-wrecker that Chiefs fans are used to. Xavier Worthy looked like a solid wideout from time to time, but he never showcased the ability to be a true No. 1 wide receiver. The Chiefs are also set to lose a couple pass-catchers in free agency while Kelce could potentially retire in any of the next few seasons.
So the Chiefs need to target a wide receiver in free agency, preferably one with some experience playing at the highest level. They could also look to add one in the draft. One of the top options for the Chiefs to target in free agency is Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Diggs, 31, is coming off a torn ACL in 2024, so there are some obvious question marks surrounding him in free agency. In eight games with the Texans, he brought in 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He was on his way to another 1,000-yard season before the injury.
If the Chiefs are confident that he'll return to form, they could land a star wide receiver on a discounted price.
2. OLB Haason Reddick
The Chiefs had a star-studded defense in 2024 which was largely the reason they held a 15-2 record despite some out-of-character statistics from Mahomes. Even though Mahomes had a bit of a down year in comparison to his typical season, this defense was able to keep the team as dangerous as ever.
But they could look to add an elite edge rusher during the offseason. And there's no edge rusher on the market with a higher ceiling than New York Jets star Haason Reddick.
Reddick, 30, is a two-time Pro Bowler who has record 59 sacks in his NFL career. From 2020 to 2023, he recorded double digit sacks in each of those four seasons. During the 2022 season, the star edge rusher registered 16 sacks and earned All-Pro honors.
Now, Reddick does come with a lot of question marks. First of all, he sat out a majority of the year and demanded multiple trades during the 2024 season as he looked for a new contract. Despite not getting that deal, he played the last 10 games of the year. The second question mark is his play during those 10 games. He recorded just one sack.
Despite that play, he's elite when he's in a groove and the Chiefs would be banking on him returning to 2023 form if they signed him.
1. WR Tee Higgins
As was the case with Diggs, the Chiefs could look to add a star wide receiver by bringing in Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. But there are some massive differences between Diggs and Higgins.
With Diggs, the Chiefs would be getting a wide receiver who's out of his prime. Higgins is just now entering his prime years. The Bengals' 26-year-old star played in 12 games during the 2024 season. In those 12 games, he brought in 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns while playing second fiddle to the top wide receiver in football, Ja'Maar Chase.
If the Chiefs brought in Higgins, he could transform into the WR1 in Kansas City very quickly. In Kansas City's offense with Mahomes at the helm, it wouldn't be surprising to see Higgins post a 1,200-yard season if he can stay healthy for 17 games.
But the star wideout is set to earn a huge payday this offseason. So the Chiefs would need to be willing to pay him upwards of $100 million if they want a real shot at bringing him in.