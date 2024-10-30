3 Kansas City Chiefs who won’t be back in 2025 if Josh Uche sticks in KC
The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots recently came together for a trade sending edge rusher Josh Uche to Kansas City. The rich would seemingly get richer here, as the undefeated Chiefs address their need for more pass-rushing juice as they look ahead to a potential Super Bowl threepeat. FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently went in depth on this trade, grading it an A- for the Chiefs and a C for the Patriots.
"Not too long ago, the Chiefs and Patriots faced off in the AFC Championship Game." Rotman wrote. "Now, with the Patriots in an obvious rebuild and the Chiefs gearing up for what they hope will result in a third straight Super Bowl win, the Patriots traded Uche to their former AFC rival."
With Uche struggling over the last two seasons, the Patriots decided to ship him away. But remember, just two years ago, he registered an 11.5 sack season for New England. If he returns to form and is brought back to Kansas City in 2025, he checks a big box for the Chiefs moving forward — and there will be a few players that will be off the roster as a result.
3. OLB Jack Cochrane
The very first person that will feel the impact of this signing is the player at the bottom of the depth chart at outside linebacker, Jack Cochrane.
Cochrane, 25, has appeared in 39 total games for the Chiefs across three years with the team. In that time, he's registered 39 tackles, no sacks, no interceptions, no fumble recoveries, no forced fumbles and one pass defensed. He's slotted into the lineup as a depth piece, but there's no playmaking ability that makes him the kind of player that Kansas City wants to put on the field consistently.
Cochrane is also in the last year of his contract. He's set to enter free agency this offseason, and it's unlikely that Kansas City brings him back. It's even more unlikely if they decide to re-sign Uche in the offseason.
As part of the business of football, when a team trades for a player, the position group that is being added will feel the effects of that trade. For the Chiefs, the player that's going to feel that effect, both this year and in the offseason, is Cochrane. Though Uche is an edge rusher, and Cochrane is an off-ball linebacker, this trade still has a direct impact on him.
2. QB Carson Wentz
The Chiefs brought Carson Wentz in to be their backup QB this year, but (thankfully) they haven't needed to deploy him to this point. Wentz sits on the bench in Kansas City making a few million dollars. But he's just on a one-year deal, so when the offseason hits, he will be free to sign wherever he likes heading into 2025.
Given the state of the NFL and its quarterbacks right now, there's a world where Wentz is able to find a place that gives him the opportunity to battle for a starting spot. At the worst, Wentz will find a place that's willing to give him $3 million to $5 million for the 2025 season with a few incentive bonuses if he can earn a starting job and play.
But it's unlikely that Kansas City will be spending much money on a backup quarterback. If Uche begins to look anything like the player that he was in 2022, the Chiefs won't be able to afford to give Wentz $5 million to come back in 2025. This won't be a huge deal for Kansas City, as their season goes down the drain if Patrick Mahomes is injured either way. It's likely a mutual parting of ways this offseason.
1. WR DeAndre Hopkins
The Kansas City Chiefs went out and brought in Hopkins to boost their wide receiver room after multiple injuries ravaged the group. Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown are both set to miss the season, and Hopkins is the player being tasked with stepping up for the Chiefs as a go-to target for Mahomes on the outside.
But wide receivers are expensive. Hopkins is no exception, even at age 32, and he will be hitting the free agent market this offseason. With several teams likely bidding for his services, there's almost no chance that the Chiefs spend the money required to bring him back — especially if they're going to stick with Uche. Uche, if he returns to form, will be looking at a decent-sized deal himself. Pair that with some other signings that the Chiefs will need to make and it's very unlikely that Hopkins is brought back in 2025.
Hopkins caught two passes for 29 yards in his Chiefs debut. These numbers should only improve as he gains confidence and comfortability in Andy Reid's offense. If Hopkins can improve his production by the end of the year, he will be in for quite a payday this offseason, even if he's not the force he once was.