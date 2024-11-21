3 key adjustments Knicks need to make going forward
The New York Knicks are hitting their stride, winning four straight games after a decisive 138-122 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Following an inconsistent start, the Knicks now hold the third seed in the Eastern Conference, showing resilience amid injuries and roster changes with the additions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.
While the team has found its rhythm, fine-tuning could elevate them further. Here are three adjustments the Knicks should consider moving forward:
Take Jericho Sims out of the lineup
Center depth has been a concern for the Knicks with Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa still sidelined. While Jericho Sims has stepped up as the backup for Towns, his limited court awareness and inability to stretch the floor hinder the team’s performance. Sims’ primary contributions—rebounding and shot-blocking — are areas the Knicks still struggle with, prompting head coach Tom Thibodeau to give rookie Ariel Hukporti more opportunities recently.
Once Robinson and Achiuwa return, Sims should be relegated to the bench to focus on refining his offensive skills and improving his basketball IQ. For now, his minutes need to be minimized to prevent compromising the team’s efficiency while awaiting reinforcements.
Play OG Anunoby with the bench
OG Anunoby has been a standout in the starting lineup, averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 15 games. After overcoming injuries last season, he’s living up to the expectations that led the Knicks to trade RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for his talents.
Despite his success as a starter, the Knicks should explore utilizing Anunoby with the second unit. New York’s bench ranks last in the league in scoring (20.3 points per game), partly due to injuries and a lack of consistent contributors. Playing Anunoby with the bench would bolster their offensive output, provide stability when the starters rest, and reduce the wear and tear on the first unit. The strategy has already shown promise, as the Knicks’ dominant first-quarter performances often allow them to maintain control of games.
Expand the rotation to 10 players
When Robinson, Achiuwa, and Miles "Deuce" McBride return from injury, the Knicks will likely operate with a nine-man rotation. While this has become the norm in the league, relying heavily on such a limited group places excessive strain on the starters. The Knicks currently have three players in the top 20 for minutes played, which could lead to fatigue and increase the risk of injury over a long season.
Expanding the rotation to include a 10th player, such as Cameron Payne or a healthy Landry Shamet, would alleviate this burden. Shamet, in particular, could add a critical three-point shooting element, while rookies Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet offer potential, though their defensive lapses remain a concern. Adding depth ensures the team has fresh legs and more scoring options available for the grueling stretch of the season.
By addressing these areas, the Knicks can continue their upward trajectory while ensuring long-term sustainability in a competitive Eastern Conference.