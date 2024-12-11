3 key players the Saints have to replace before next season
The New Orleans Saints had to sign a quarterback this week who has not taken a snap in an NFL game since 2020 — Ben DiNucci, who last played for the former Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL in 2023. DiNucci was QB insurance because starter Derek Carr may not be available Sunday against Washington in the Superdome because he broke his left, non-throwing hand and suffered a concussion in the Saints' win at the New York Giants last week. Carr has not yet been ruled out for the game Sunday.
But the move still illustrates the dire situation at the position behind the suddenly injury-prone Carr. Rookie Spencer Rattler started three games in October when Carr was out with an oblique injury. Carr, who will be 34 in March, did not miss a start in 2023, but he suffered three throwing-shoulder injuries and two concussions. The Saints also need help at two positions on defense, replacing aging veterans.
For 2025, New Orleans needs a new backup quarterback and should replace defensive end Cameron Jordan and safety Tyrann Mathieu.
1. Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener
Rattler was erratic and second-year pro Jake Haener has not been very good either in brief relief of Rattler and Carr. Both are obviously inexperienced and have not shown much promise as of yet. One or both may get a chance to prove themselves Sunday and possibly later in the season, depending on when Carr returns from his two injuries. Interim coach Darren Rizzi had not ruled Carr out as of Wednesday morning.
Rizzi will decide between Rattler and Haener for the start if Carr cannot go. Rattler is the better runner. In his defense, the Saints' offensive line was at its worst of the season because of injuries when Rattler started his three games. Rattler got sacked 14 times in losses to Tampa Bay, Denver and the Los Angeles Chargers while completing 59 of 99 passes for 571 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Saints need a veteran similar to their backups in the recent past - Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Teddy Bridgewater. All three proved they can be quality starters when needed.
2. Cameron Jordan
A 14-year veteran, Cam Jordan, who will be 36 on July 10, has accepted a more limited role in 2024 and is no longer starting. He has one year remaining after this season on a two-year contract extension. The 24th pick of the 2011 draft out of California, Jordan has 118.5 sacks in his eight-time Pro Bowl career, but just three over the last two seasons. And the Saints have not found someone yet to adequately replace Jordan.
New Orleans signed defensive end Chase Young in the last off-season, but he has been a disappointment. The Saints are 23rd in the NFL this season in sacks with 29.
3. Tyrann Mathieu
Like Jordan, Mathieu has been one of the best players in the NFL at his position for most of his career. But the "Honey Badger" from LSU will be 33 on May 13. He is a quality team leader. And he still is an impactful player with three interceptions this season and 36 in his 12-year career that has included the Super Bowl LIV title with Kansas City in the 2019 season, three Pro Bowls and two-time first team All-Pro selections.
But the key to quality personnel management is replacing a player before it's too late. The Saints have not been able to do that in recent years, particularly since coach Sean Payton saw it happening and left following the 2021 season. The Saints have fallen from 12-4 in 2020 when they last won the NFC South and reached the playoffs to 9-8, 7-10, 9-8 and now 5-8.