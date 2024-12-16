3 keys to victory for the Bears to beat the Vikings

Every QB's Passer Rating when blitzed this season 📊 👀



1. Sam Darnold: 151.0

2. Jameis Winston: 144.8

3. Jared Goff: 141.5

4. Tua Tagovailoa: 126.0

5. Baker Mayfield: 122.0

6. Russell Wilson: 117.3

7. Lamar Jackson: 116.6

8. Josh Allen: 115.3

9. Matthew Stafford: 111.5

10.… pic.twitter.com/7RqUsRZbZp