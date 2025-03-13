3 Knicks most to celebrate for thrilling, overtime win over the Trail Blazers

42 lead changes. That’s how many times the score flipped before the New York Knicks pulled off a 114-113 overtime victory against the Portland Trail Blazers last night.

A game that almost nobody expected to be close turned into an instant classic, coming down to a buzzer-beating game-winner from Mikal Bridges — we’ll get to him soon. Both teams entered the night with something to prove — the Knicks were determined to show they could win without Jalen Brunson, while the Blazers were desperate to snap a four-game losing streak.

Despite being short-handed once again, New York dug deep and ground out the win in a true team effort. But which players made the biggest impact?

3. Karl-Anthony Towns steps up when it matters most

Karl-Anthony Towns was a pivotal factor in the Knicks’ win, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three stocks (steals + blocks) on 8-of-12 shooting (66.7 percent). The last time Towns shot above 65 percent in a team win was back on Dec. 30, 2024, against the Washington Wizards.

Towns continues to prove why he was worth trading for, playing a crucial role in New York’s recent success. While he remained relatively quiet throughout the game, he delivered in the clutch, drilling back-to-back 3-pointers with under two minutes left in regulation to put the Knicks up by six. He also made a key defensive stop in overtime, forcing a shot-clock violation on Donovan Clingan by cranking up his defensive intensity.

It’s also worth noting that after Mikal Bridges voiced concerns about the Knicks’ starters playing heavy minutes, head coach Tom Thibodeau may have slightly adjusted his approach — though Towns still logged 39 minutes. If New York can better manage his workload, he’ll continue to be a game-changer on both ends of the floor.

2. P.J. Tucker’s impact goes beyond the box score

P.J. Tucker hasn’t played a single minute for the Knicks since signing a 10-day contract, yet the team is 2-0 since his arrival.

So, why is he on this list despite not even unzipping his warm-up suit? Because impact goes beyond the box score. Some players influence the game through leadership, communication, and locker-room presence, and Tucker checks every one of those boxes.

With the Knicks searching for an identity in Brunson’s absence, Tucker has ignited a spark, keeping the team focused and locked in during critical moments. He chose New York over other teams because he believed in the role he could play — even if it wasn’t on the court.

Whatever Tucker is saying in the huddles and on the sidelines, it’s working.

1. Mikal Bridges delivers a clutch masterclass

One word describes Mikal Bridges’ performance last night: clutch.

On a night when he needed a breakout game, Bridges delivered big-time, finishing with 33 points on 61.9 percent shooting, along with four rebounds, four assists, and the game-winning buzzer-beater to seal an unforgettable victory.

Bridges has struggled offensively in recent games, but he wasted no time finding his rhythm last night. The last time he scored 30+ points? His 41-point performance on Christmas Day against the San Antonio Spurs.

Not only was his efficient shooting a massive boost for the Knicks, but he also took over in overtime, scoring five of New York’s eight points in the extra period.

Of course, credit is due to Josh Hart, who recognized that Donovan Clingan was in drop coverage, creating a perfect gap for Bridges to get a clean look at the top of the key. When the Knicks needed a closer, Bridges answered the call.

With two days to rest and regroup, the Knicks will look to close out their road trip against the Golden State Warriors this Saturday before returning home for a crucial matchup against the Miami Heat.