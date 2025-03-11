The New York Knicks needed a big win against the Sacramento Kings last night, and they delivered in dominant fashion, cruising to a 133-104 blowout victory.

After two days of rest, the Knicks had to refocus following their tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday — their first game without Jalen Brunson. Facing a Kings squad without Domantas Sabonis, New York needed to prove they could still compete at a high level despite their superstar point guard’s absence. Let’s break down the key players who stepped up in the moment.

3. Josh Hart

Josh Hart seems to bring his best performances against Sacramento, and last night was no exception. He posted 18 points and six rebounds while knocking down 4-of-6 from 3-point range. It’s rare for Hart to be a major threat from beyond the arc, as his four made threes tied his season-high — a feat he’s accomplished only once before this season.

Continuing to establish himself as a leader, Hart was once again a focal point in transition, attacking the rim and finding teammates with ease. Back in January, he recorded a triple-double against the Kings, and once again, he made a significant impact against a team fighting to stay in the playoff hunt.

2. OG Anunoby

After a rough shooting night against the Clippers, OG Anunoby bounced back in a big way. He put together one of his most complete performances of the season, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and a career-high eight assists.

With Brunson out, the Knicks needed someone to step up offensively, and Anunoby has embraced the challenge.

“I try to make every game a complete game, but that was definitely one of the most complete games,” Anunoby said postgame. “Getting back on track, trying to do the things we know how to do.”

Anunoby has now recorded four 20-point games in his last five outings, showing his ability to attack in multiple ways — whether driving to the rim with force or knocking down outside shots. If he maintains this aggressive approach in upcoming matchups against lower-ranked opponents, his production should remain consistent.

1. Deuce McBride

On a night when Deuce McBride needed a wake-up call the most, he picked up the phone and answered in emphatic fashion, scoring 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

With Brunson sidelined for the next five to six games, McBride’s increased role in the starting lineup was a major test, especially given his recent struggles. Heading into this game, he had tallied double-digit points in just two of his last eight appearances. But last night, the Deuce was loose — coming out firing with 15 first-quarter points.

For players in a slump, sometimes all it takes is one breakout performance to regain confidence. His four three-pointers contributed to the team’s total of 22, tying the second-most in franchise history.

Getting back in the win column was crucial for New York amid their five-game road trip, and McBride’s big night made the task much easier. He’ll now face an even tougher challenge, going up against elite point guards like De’Aaron Fox and Stephen Curry down the stretch of the season.