3 Knicks who need the All-Star Break the most
The All-Star break is a crucial time for every team around the league, whether it’s for players healing from injuries, participating in events like the 3-point contest, or simply taking a much-needed mental reset.
For the New York Knicks, this weekend is a historic one, as they have two starters in Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson representing the franchise for the first time in 50 years. While those two will proudly showcase their talents in the All-Star Game, other roster members and coaching staff will be grateful for the time off, using the break to recover before the final stretch of the season.
So, which Knicks need the break the most?
3. Mikal Bridges
Leading the entire NBA in minutes played, Mikal Bridges has solidified himself as the league’s ultimate workhorse. Since his Villanova days, he has never missed a regular-season or playoff game, a streak that remains intact as he adjusts to his new role with the Knicks.
Averaging 17.8 points on an efficient 49 percent from the field, Bridges has been a consistent third scoring option, dropping 15-25 points on any given night. He’s also the only Knick to play all 53 games so far, making this break the perfect opportunity to rest, reset, and fine-tune his shot. With no All-Star Weekend commitments, Bridges can focus on elevating his catch-and-shoot game and returning fresh for the final stretch of the season.
2. Tom Thibodeau
If there’s one head coach who needs this break more than anyone, it’s Tom Thibodeau. Managing one of the league’s hottest teams while dealing with the intense pressure of New York fans is no easy task, even for a coach with 29 years of NBA experience.
Fortunately, the Knicks are in a great position heading into the break. They’ve remained firmly in the third seed with a 35-18 record, ranking second in offensive rating and fifth in net rating. Beyond resting himself, Thibodeau will use this time to evaluate upcoming matchups against top-seeded opponents like the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, while also monitoring the progress of Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby — two key defensive pieces working toward their highly anticipated returns.
1. Josh Hart
If you look up the term “hustle player”, there’s a good chance you’ll find a picture of Josh Hart. This season, he isn’t just excelling — he’s making history. Averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on career-high efficiency, Hart is the only player under 6-foot-9 to average at least 14 points, nine rebounds, and five assists this season. His impact on both ends of the floor has made him an irreplaceable piece in the Knicks' lineup.
While his offensive game isn’t flashy, his relentless energy makes him a nightmare for opponents. Trailing only Mikal Bridges in total minutes played, Hart has been pushing his body to the limit every game. This break is critical for him to heal from any lingering injuries, recharge, and come back stronger for the final push in the regular season.