3 Lakers who could be on the move next after D’Angelo Russell traded to Brooklyn
On Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their own trade season by dealing D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
The Lakers have been looking for ways to improve their roster, and with Russell's play trending downward from years past, trading him for wing depth was much-needed. The Lakers still have other holes that need to be patched, which is why there are still a few deals they should make.
With a need for more three-point shooting, size and defense, the Lakers could move some of their tradable contracts before the February 6 trade deadline — if any teams want to take them on.
3. Christian Wood
A time ago, Christian Wood was very close to being an All-Star and before arriving in LA, he was one of the premier sixth men in the NBA. For a center, he could stretch the floor, score with ease, rebound, and protect the rim a bit, which the Lakers haven't seen much of.
He's in his second season with the Lakers and has yet to play a game this season due to knee surgery. Reportedly, Los Angeles has no idea when he'll return this season, which has wounded the Lakers frontcourt depth.
Even when he has been healthy, the Lakers did not get the potential 6MOY candidate they were hoping for. Wood averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds last season versus the 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds the year prior.
Wood is on a team-friendly deal but with the questionable timetable, the Lakers may just move on from him. They could use his contract as a filler piece in another trade, but with them needing a center, it's better if they move on from an injury-riddled and undersized center for one that is healthy and has more size — but finding that player could be tough.
2. Jarred Vanderbilt
When the Lakers acquired Jarred Vanderbilt at the trade deadline in 2023, he helped with one of the most improbable turnarounds in recent memory. The Lakers were the 13th seed, they then got Vanderbilt along with D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley, and those guys helped fuel them into the playoffs. Vanderbilt's defensive intensity was a huge part in that run.
After the 2023 season, Los Angeles extended Vanderbilt on a 4-year, $48 million contract with a player option for the 2027-28 season. He has played in 29 games since, and has not played this season.
Like Christian Wood, the Lakers have no timetable for when Vanderbilt can return this season. With the Lakers being one of the worst defensive teams this year, he would certainly help. His injury is another reason why the team acquired Dorian Finney-Smith.
With the size of his contract, the Lakers can throw him and a first in any deal to get a great role player. With him being injury-prone and his inability to shoot, the Lakers should hope to find someone who can provide what Vanderbilt does defensively while giving a little more than what Vanderbilt can on the offensive end.
Ideally, the Lakers would want to find a center with Vanderbilt's contract, but they also have other tradable contracts they could package to potentially get another "star" or at least an important role player.
1. Gabe Vincent
Gabe Vincent signed with the Lakers in the 2023 offseason on a three-year $33 million contract. A former player for the Miami Heat, he was a true 3-and-D guard but didn't provide much for the Lakers last season playing in just 11 games.
This season, he has played in all 31 games and averaged 4.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, on .373/.330/.500 shooting splits in 18.9 minutes per game. Despite the season-long struggles, he has turned it around recently, shooting 48.5 percent from 3-point during a nine-game stretch.
The Lakers have a lot of guard depth with Austin Reaves, Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Vincent and (maybe) Bronny James. The Lakers have made it clear that Reaves is untouchable, but Vincent also has one of the most tradable contracts of the bunch.
If the Lakers decide he can be a contributing piece this season, they are going to move on from Vincent. James and Vincent are theoretically the same type of player; small, can shoot, and provide gritty defense on the perimeter. Still, James is extremely raw and a Vincent trade could backfire if James isn't ready for consistent minutes yet.
If the Lakers are trying to get a high-level role player or potential star, it's impossible to do that without including Vincent in a deal.