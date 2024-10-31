3 Las Vegas Raiders who should be on the trade block and their best landing spot
The Las Vegas Raiders came into the season cautiously optimistic. As a unit, they had some talent. Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers looked to be a solid wide receiver duo, and Brock Bowers came into the league with the chance to transcend the tight end position. Zamir White ended last year on a tear, so he was expected to be reliable this season as well.
But this couldn't be further from the truth. White has looked like a glorified fullback, leading to his backup, Alexander Mattison, being elevated to the starter. Bowers has been better than expected, but Adams was traded to the New York Jets as the Raiders began to blow up their roster.
With a full-blown rebuild on the horizon, the Raiders could look to sell more players this season as they add draft capital. But which Raiders could be next up on the trade block — and where could they go?
3. LB Robert Spillane to the Texans would help Houston a ton
The first thing that we can look into when looking for players that the Raiders could trade is the players on expiring contracts. The reason for this is that the Raiders might not be very likely to sign these players back in 2025, so trading them now for a 5th, 6th or 7th round pick would be providing Las Vegas with something instead of losing the player for nothing.
One of the first players that come to mind here is the linebacker Robert Spillane. Spillane is in the last year of his contract and he's continued to be a very productive player in the NFL. He's a downhill linebacker that plays the run as good as almost anybody in the league. He's not going to wow you with his athleticism, but his tackling ability and motor make him a valuable piece to add.
One team that could use Spillane would be the Houston Texans, who are looking to add at the trade deadline following a few injuries to their roster. On defense, Houston is facing injuries to linebackers Henry To'oTo'o and Azeez Al-Shaair. Adding a linebacker like Spillane would provide them with a secure tackler and one of the better linebackers on the market.
It likely wouldn't cost the Texans too much draft capital to acquire the expiring linebacker either.
2. S Tre'Von Moehrig to the Jets would boost New York's secondary quite a bit
The next player that the Raiders could look to move is another expiring contract, this one being the safety Tre'Von Moehrig. The Raiders safety would fit with a ton of different NFL teams around the league.
Moehrig, 25, has looked really good in his short NFL career. Across 57 games in four years, Moehrig has made 245 tackles, two sacks, seven TFLs and six interceptions. He's still just 25 years old and he's shown the ability to make impact plays.
The team that would make the most sense as a fit for the safety would be the New York Jets. New York is still all-in to try to win this year with Aaron Rodgers. They've already made a deal with the Raiders to bring Davante Adams in, so they could definitely work together to make something else happen.
But, the Raiders could be planning to re-sign Moehrig this offseason. He's been a great player with great playmaking ability, so I wouldn't blame them for wanting to bring him back. It would be a decent sized deal to bring him back though, so if the Raiders aren't looking to re-sign, trading him right now for a decent draft pick return would be the best idea for the franchise.
1. WR Jakobi Meyers to the Steelers would provide a needed boost to Pittsburgh's WR room
One of the more coveted positions at this trade deadline is wide receiver. The NFL has seen a ton of wide receivers going down with injuries, which has resulted in selling teams shipping their pass catchers to the contending teams. We've seen the Jets, Chiefs, Bills and others add wide receivers already. But teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers could still use a wide receiver before the trade deadline passes.
Pittsburgh has one of the worst overall groups of pass catchers in the NFL, though they have looked much improved with Russell Wilson at the helm. Still, the Steelers could look to add a wide receiver at the trade deadline with Raiders wide out Jakobi Meyers making a lot of sense.
Meyers isn't on an expiring deal, so the Steelers would have him next year as well if they made a trade. On the year, Meyers has made 31 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns. The 27-year-old wide receiver has put up three consecutive 800-yard seasons, which would be a huge upgrade over Van Jefferson for Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh has been in on the trade conversation for a ton of wide receivers this season, but they haven't landed one. They're expected to add one before the deadline, and a deal for Meyers would make a ton of sense for both sides.