3 last-minute NBA Trade Deadline predictions for the New York Knicks
The 2025 trade deadline presents a unique challenge for the New York Knicks — one that falls squarely on the shoulders of team president Leon Rose.
Since taking over in 2020, Rose has transformed a franchise long mired in dysfunction into a legitimate contender. Whether it was trading for Derrick Rose in 2021, flipping Cam Reddish for Josh Hart in 2023, or acquiring depth in Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks last season, his moves have consistently strengthened the Knicks' roster.
Now, with New York sitting comfortably as the third seed in the Eastern Conference at 32-16, Rose faces another critical decision: to make a move or stand pat. With no clear indication of what direction the Knicks are leaning, here are three last-minute trade possibilities that could cement Rose’s legacy.
3. The Jericho Sims project ends
Let’s be real: The Jericho Sims experiment was never going to thrive in a system heavily reliant on Mitchell Robinson and short-term center solutions that have proven more effective. Had the Knicks not acquired Karl-Anthony Towns, this conversation might be different.
Now in the final year of his rookie deal, Sims has become an end-of-the-bench player. His athleticism and rim protection once showed promise, but he has struggled to carve out a consistent role. This season, he's averaging just 1.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11.6 minutes — a career-low.
With no clear path to playing time on a championship-focused roster, Sims’ future in New York seems bleak. His $2 million contract doesn’t offer much flexibility as a standalone trade piece, but he could be packaged with another player in a move to a rebuilding team that would give him the opportunities he needs.
2. 3-point shooters are disarmed
Fun fact: The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, yet they attempt the fifth-fewest 3s per game.
That’s a clear sign that Tom Thibodeau prefers a more balanced offensive approach rather than relying on a perimeter-heavy system. However, injuries have left the Knicks without a reliable bench shooter all season.
When Landry Shamet went down with a shoulder injury in the preseason, New York lost a potential sniper off the bench. Matt Ryan, signed as a midseason addition, has barely cracked the rotation. And when Shamet returned, he struggled to do the one thing he was brought in for — knockdown 3s. Over his last seven games, he's logged double-digit minutes just three times and has been scoreless in four contests.
With neither player proving worthy of a consistent role, the Knicks may look elsewhere for a more impactful shooting presence at the deadline. Expect Shamet and Ryan to be on the move if Rose finds a better fit.
1. The Mitchell Robinson era ends
According to The Athletic’s J.L. Edwards, the Knicks are open to moving Mitchell Robinson — a decision fueled by concerns about his long-term health.
“The big man, who has been a defensive anchor for New York for several seasons, underwent foot surgery in May and has yet to play in a game this season. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said this week that Robinson is not practicing with the team and just began running and jumping.”
Even with Ian Begley’s latest update suggesting Robinson could return in early February, doubts remain. His extended recovery timeline — now stretching beyond seven months — raises serious questions about his mobility and availability down the stretch.
The Knicks have gotten strong production from Precious Achiuwa, but they still lack size and durability behind Towns, who is battling a lingering thumb injury. Trading Robinson and his $14.3 million salary could allow the Knicks to acquire a more reliable big man.
Potential targets for the Knicks include Jonas Valančiūnas, a dominant rebounder and interior scorer who would provide a strong presence in the paint; Chris Boucher, an athletic shot-blocker with defensive versatility; and Kelly Olynyk, a floor-spacing big who could complement the team’s offensive schemes. Each of these players offers a unique skill set that could address New York’s need for size and durability behind Karl-Anthony Towns while ensuring the team remains competitive in the postseason push.
Moving on from Robinson wouldn’t just shore up the Knicks' frontcourt — it could help Leon Rose solidify his status as one of the league’s most strategic executives.
The Knicks have put themselves in a prime position to contend, but the right trade could push them over the top. Whether Rose decides to move on from Sims, upgrade the bench shooting, or finally part ways with Robinson, the deadline could shape the future of this franchise.