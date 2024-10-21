3 Liberty players who won't be back next season
By Lior Lampert
For the first time in franchise history, the New York Liberty were crowned WNBA champions. They stand alone after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a decisive overtime-thriller Game 5 on their home floor.
New York was the best team in the league for much of the 2024 campaign, cruising through the regular season with relative ease. Then, in the playoffs, they continued their dominance en route to the organization's elusive inaugural title. After climbing the highest mountain top once, the Liberty will look to do it again in 2025.
Life comes at you fast, especially in the W. With roughly seven months until next season, it's a quick turnaround, so the Liberty should enjoy it while it lasts. Nonetheless, New York now has a target on its back. So, they must shift gears to next year as they prepare to celebrate their latest victory. With that in mind, general manager Jonathan Kolb will have his hands full this offseason.
With multiple players slated for free agency, some may not return to help the Liberty defend their title. Alternatively, some members of this year's squad could get re-routed, given that New York boasts one of the highest payrolls in women's hoops. Among the potential departures, these three seem like the most likely.
3 Liberty players who won't be back next season
3. Kennedy Burke, G
After establishing herself as a rotational piece for the Liberty during the regular season, Kennedy Burke was mostly a non-factor in the postseason. Her declining usage when the stakes got raised signals she's expendable, especially considering she played a meager two minutes in the Finals.
After a one-year hiatus from the W, Burke joined the Liberty. She averaged 3.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest in 12.1 nightly minutes across 38 regular-season games with .409/.259/.667 shooting splits. Suddenly, the fifth-year guard is slated to hit the open market and may seek more playing time elsewhere after securing a ring in New York.
2. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Wing
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton was a difference maker in New York's 3-2 series victory over the Minnesota Lynx. Her defensive prowess and three-point shooting were on full display. Those two traits alone make her a valuable contributor to any squad. Moreover, she's embraced a lesser role for the sake of winning, highlighting her team-first approach.
Notably, Laney-Hamilton is under contract with the Liberty for one more year. However, she's among the highest-paid women in basketball. While New York would happily front the bill, they enter the offseason needing to resolve their franchise player's contractual situation: Breanna Stewart.
Stewart has openly stated she plans to continue signing one-year deals as she waits to see how the dust settles from the WNBA TV deal. Assuming she's staying in New York, they may need to cut costs elsewhere to maintain financial flexibility.
Enter Laney-Hamilton, a talented and desirable player with a lofty price tag. Could the Liberty shop her to land depth, assets or monetary relief? Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones are the present and future of New York's plans, and their actions should reflect that.
1. Courtney Vandersloot, G
As of this writing, it's unclear whether Courtney Vandersloot will retire after earning her second WNBA title. But considering next year would mark her age-36 season, it's fair to wonder if she'll go out on top.
At this stage in her career, Vandersloot has nothing left to prove. She's undeniably cemented herself as one of the best floor generals in league history, demonstrated by her ranking second all-time in assists.
Vandersloot sacrificed herself for the greater good of the Liberty by accepting a bench role in the playoffs to make way for Laney-Hamilton. Between this and her abundance of dimes, there are no better testaments to show how selfless she is.
Entering unrestricted free agency, it wouldn't be shocking to see Vandersloot call it quits.