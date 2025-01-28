3 longshot Matthew Stafford trades teams should swoop in to make with Rams
The Los Angeles Rams could move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason.
He was traded to L.A. from Detroit in March of 2021 and eventually won the Super Bowl that same year with the Rams. Four years later, the Rams haven't had much other success.
Stafford is aging and the Rams need a fresh start. Let's look at teams who should be eager to add him.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Many Pittsburgh fans expect the Steelers to either re-sign Russell Wilson or Justin Fields (or both) and potentially draft a quarterback. However, the Steelers have another option in trading for an established quarterback. Pittsburgh would likely be the top landing spot if the Rams decided to trade Matthew Stafford.
In 2022, Stafford inked a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams, which includes an opt-out option before the 2025 season. It's possible the team and Stafford could choose to exercise it. His cap hit for 2025 is set at $49,666,667. While this figure would currently push Pittsburgh over the salary cap, there’s flexibility to create additional cap space if needed.
The Rams are also expected to move on from star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, leaving a need for another wide receiver. Pittsburgh's WR George Pickens has seemingly been on his way out throughout the 2024 season and this is an opportunity for the Steelers to trade him away in return for an established QB who can help them contend.
New York Giants
The Giants are in desperate need of a quarterback. After making the questionable decision to extend Daniel Jones in the offseason, they released him just months later, leaving his contract to linger as dead money. Currently, the Giants have $43.4 million in cap space and are widely expected to target a quarterback with the third overall pick in the draft.
However, there’s a chance both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders could be off the board by the time they’re on the clock. In that scenario, the Giants may pivot to selecting Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter. While Hunter would be an exciting addition, it wouldn’t solve their glaring need at quarterback. To address this, the Giants could consider using wide receiver Jalin Hyatt as a trade chip to acquire Matthew Stafford.
Las Vegas Raiders
Newly hired Raiders head coach Pete Carroll's first task in Vegas will be to find a new quarterback. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell aren't it.
During Carroll's introductory press conference, he made it clear that minority owner and seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB Tom Brady will be involved in their search for a QB.
The Raiders currently hold the No. 6 overall pick in the draft and are expected to select a quarterback. It's unlikely Vegas would select a quarterback that early and trade for someone of Stafford's caliber. However, I would think it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities. There's also the chance that there isn't a quarterback of value available when they pick.
The Raiders are also in desperate need for a wide receiver after trading Davante Adams to the Jets this season. How cool would it be for Vegas to land both Stafford and Kupp?