3 looming World Series champions the Phillies should sign this winter and why
The Philadelphia Phillies had one of their better seasons over the last decade in 2024. For the first time in what seems like forever, they triumphed over the Atlanta Braves and took the NL East crown. They sent the most players to the 2024 All-Star Game and they were consistently one of the best teams in the league.
But they didn't have the playoff success that they imagined, so they will be back to the drawing board this offseason as they look to bolster their roster through trades or free agency signings.
Let's look at three potential World Series champions that could leave their team in free agency and head to the Phillies.
And before the rumors even get started, no, Juan Soto and the Phillies doesn't have the base for a realistic rumor. These two parties will be connected this offseason, but I don't believe they will ever be close to a deal.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3 looming World Series champions the Phillies should sign in free agency and why
3. RHP Clay Holmes, New York Yankees
The Phillies bullpen was filled with talent in 2024, but they are set to lose both Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez in free agency this Winter. I'd expect the Phillies to be very aggressive in bringing these two back though.
Either way, Philadelphia will look to continue to build their bullpen. It wasn't the number one unit in the league last year, so there's still room to improve. With all the talent set to enter free agency this offseason, the Phillies could bring in a former closer to be one of their top high leverage guys.
Clay Holmes of the New York Yankees would be the perfect free agent acquisition in Philadelphia. Holmes has been the victim of an incredible amount of criticism and hate during the back half of 2024. It would be completely understandable if Holmes didn't want to return to the Bronx in 2025.
Philadelphia is the perfect place for an over-criticized player to come and find his confidence again. Holmes could fill a ton of different roles in the Philly bullpen, and he wouldn't have the same stress on his shoulders as he did being the closer of the largest market in the entire league. It makes sense for both parties.
2. RHP Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Phillies had one of the best starting pitching rotations in the entire MLB in 2024. They had four All-Star arms, but their fifth starter spot lagged behind quite a bit. Taijaun Walker just wasn't an MLB caliber arm for a majority of the year, so much so that it limited the Phillies from reaching 100 wins. If they had a quality fifth starter, they likely clear 100 wins with ease.
But the Phillies have a fifth starter waiting in the minor leagues. Andrew Painter is one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball, but he missed a big chunk of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. It's unknown if or when Painter will be big-league-ready in 2025, so the Phillies will be looking for a one-year starter in free agency.
Who better to take a shot on that Walker Buehler?
Buehler has struggled to return to form after undergoing multiple surgeries in his big league career. He's been highly scrutinized in Los Angeles. But he's still supremely talented. If he's able to return to form in 2025, he would be a solid number two option in a starting rotation. The Phillies would just need him to be a number four or five, which Buehler would excel at.
1. OF Teoscar Hernandez, Los Angeles Dodgers
The Phillies have needed to add an outfielder, preferably a right handed hitting outfielder, for the entire 2024 season. They added Austin Hays at the trade deadline, but the addition of Hays wasn't really enough to make a difference. This offseason, the Phillies will have plenty of opportunities to add impactful right handed outfielders, either in free agency or via a trade.
The one we're looking at today is through free agency. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is set to enter unrestricted free agency at the end of the World Series.
Hernandez is coming off a year where he slashed .272/.339/.501 with a career high 33 home runs. He was truly one of the better offensive outfielders in the entire National League.
This is the absolute dream signing for the Phillies. He would plug right into the biggest hole on the roster, creating an even more potent offense in 2025. Philadelphia should have the money available to make a deal like this happen as well, as long as they're willing to spend it.
For Hernandez, he could find the winning culture and the money that he wants with the Phillies. Hernandez may be the missing piece that puts this team over the top in 2025, leading them to the coveted World Series championship.