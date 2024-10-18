3 Luis Robert trades that could kickstart the White Sox long-awaited rebuild
Many in baseball expected the Chicago White Sox to trade both Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet at the trade deadline this year. But, Chicago held onto both players as they weren't getting the trade returns that they expected to get.
Now, this offseason, Robert is expected to be dealt while Crochet is a bit of a question mark.
Robert, 27, slashed .224/.278/.379 last season. It was a down year across the board for the young outfielder. On the bright side, Robert stole 23 bases in 100 games, reaching a new career-high stolen base mark. Robert proved in 2023 that he has the potential to be a game wrecker. That year, he slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He was one of the premier power hitters in the game.
Now, he's set to be dealt to a new team in order to get a fresh start.
A White Sox-Orioles trade that replaces Santander with Robert
The Baltimore Orioles could be losing their slugging outfielder, Anthony Santander, to free agency this offseason. Baltimore has the prospect capital and they could have the need for an outfielder this Winter. Sending Robert to Baltimore could make perfect sense.
The proposed deal would send three top 11 prospects in the Baltimore organization to the White Sox in exchange for Robert. In this deal, outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., outfielder Jud Fabian and right-handed pitcher Juan Nuñez would be going to Chicago.
Bradfield is a top-five prospect in the Baltimore organization for a reason. He's a legit 80-grade runner that has the potential to lead baseball in stolen bases when he makes it to the big leagues. He slashed .272/.358/.371 in just over 100 games split between High-A and Double-A last season.
Nuñez, 23, has a 3.32 ERA in professional baseball. The 23-year-old has a solid four-pitch arsenal that features two different breaking balls. His command isn't great, but his ability to mix up speeds and locations makes him dangerous.
Fabian, 24, has all the raw tools to be a big leaguer, but he hasn't really put all the pieces together yet. He slashed .215/.305/.390 with 20 home runs and 16 stolen bases in the minors last year, though he looked overwhelmed at Triple-A.
Robert would be expensive, but adding his combination of power and speed to the Orioles lineup would be exactly the top-of-the-lineup production that this team needs.
A White Sox-Blue Jays trade that makes Toronto contenders
The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be big-time buyers this Winter and into the Spring. They desperately need to improve their roster and put together a contending team in 2025 or GM Ross Atkins will be on the hot seat. Adding Robert would be the perfect way to replace George Springer in center field.
This deal would send four prospects ranked in the Blue Jays top 13, including three top 10 prospects.
Bloss was acquired last season in the Yusei Kikuchi trade. He's had a few chances at the big league level, but the right-hander has struggled. Still, his potential remains high due to his above-average fastball and two above-average breaking balls. He's just 23 years old as well.
McAdoo, 22, is slashing .283/.373/.484 in his professional career. The utility man provides exceptional power and the ability to steal an occasional base. He has great potential and he's done nothing but smash minor league pitching.
Perez, 20, is an incredibly raw pitcher. He has a sub-4.00 ERA in his pro career thanks to a solid arsenal with multiple above-average pitches. He should be considered a bit of a lottery ticket because of his young age.
Bonilla, 18, is about as raw of a prospect as there is. He has exceptional raw power, but he hasn't come close to filling out his frame yet. In his first year of rookie ball, he hit over .300 with an OPS of .836. In his second year of rookie ball, he hit less than .200 with an OPS in the .500s. He's talented, but young and raw.
While the Blue Jays will likely miss the top free agents like Corbin Burnes and Juan Soto, they have the chance to add a big name through the trade market. Adding Robert would be the perfect way to improve the team without breaking the bank in free agency.
A White Sox-Phillies trade that brings Robert to Philadelphia
The top landing spot during the regular season for Luis Robert Jr. was the Philadelphia Phillies. As the season ends and we head towards the offseason, the Phillies will be the top landing spot yet again. He fits the Phillies needs to a tee and he would push this team to an even higher level.
It would take three of the Phillies top 10 prospects to acquire Robert, but the good news is that this deal doesn't include Aidan Miller or Andrew Painter.
Crawford, 20, slashed .313/.360/.444 in an exceptional year split between High-A and Double-A last season. Crawford is an exceptional runner with a plus-hit tool and a great glove. He has the potential to be a .300-level big-league hitter that could develop into a Gold Glove defender.
Abel, 23, was a former top 100 prospect in baseball, but has since fallen off a bit. Last season, Abel held a 6.46 ERA in 24 starts with the Phillies Triple-A affiliate. He still has the stuff to be successful, but he may need a change of scenery.
Rincon, 20, is a plus runner and a plus defender. His bat lacks right now, but he's barely 20 years old at this point, so he shouldn't be counted out just yet. He's a project prospect, but the ceiling should be considered high if he can figure his swing out.
The Phillies came up short of the ultimate goal again in 2024. This one should sting the Philly faithful more than normal because they took the division before turning into a postseason disaster. The Philadelphia front office needs to get aggressive with a move like this or the fans might burn the whole city down.